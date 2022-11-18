Outdoors | 'Snowbirds' slip into Southern Illinois as seasons shift

As the fall to winter transition unfolds Southern Illinois residents will notice “snowbirds” moving into the area.

While colorful critters like ruby-throated hummingbirds, indigo buntings and Baltimore orioles have migrated to warmer climes for the winter, a new contingent of birds are settling in on bird feeders throughout the region.

Dark-eyed juncos are already being seen in great numbers. The delicate song of the white-throated sparrow is becoming commonplace. And, other sparrows like the white-crowned sparrow and the fox sparrow will likely been spotted perched on feeders, or foraging for spilled seed on the ground.

The fox sparrow seems to arrive later in the winter and in the most inclement weather.

Also be on the lookout for American goldfinch. They may not be recognizable at first glance. Goldfinch shed the bright yellow summer plumage in favor of a more drab brown. However, they retain the bright white feathering on their wings.

This is also an excellent time of year to see woodpeckers at feeders, particularly on suet. Downy and hairy woodpeckers are quite common. But, during the winter months it’s also quite possible to see northern flickers, yellow-bellied sapsuckers and red-bellied woodpeckers feasting on suet.

In addition, scientists are telling us this will be another irruptive year, a year in which circumstances, food shortages for instance, could push some species south in good numbers, species not regularly seen in Southern Illinois.

Two years ago there were significant numbers of evening grosbeaks in the area. Some have already been reported in Southern Illinois. This could also be a good winter for red crossbills and pine siskins.

Most of these birds will be attracted to black oil sunflower seeds, nyjer seed and suet.