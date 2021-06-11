Outdoors | Society to honor John O'Dell, brainchild behind River-to-River Trail

The River-to-River Trail Society is waiting for the last piece of federal red tape to be severed so it can honor John O’Dell, who is largely responsible for the trail as it exists today.

O’Dell, a former educator and tireless advocate for tourism in Southern Illinois, believed a trail stretching across Southern Illinois would be an economic boost for the region. His dream became a reality in the early 1990s.

“This was kind of his baby,” said William Gilmour, current president of the River-to-River Trail Society. “He worked with several members of the forest service, private individuals, some in the horse community, and yes, they plotted it out. They got permission to put it where it’s at. They laid it out. John and all these people laid it out, coordinated it.”

A page in the current River-to-River Trail Guide succinctly state’s O’Dell’s role in the creation of the trail, “It was John who, with the help of his wife Marilee, pored over topographic maps, pulled on his hiking boots, and went out on foot to mark a route for hikers and horsemen to follow from the Ohio River to the Mississippi. John sought out and enlisted the support of the Forest Service, and many like-minded individuals, in order to overcome the many obstacles that lay in the way of completing the Trail.