Outdoors | Southern Illinois is expecting a plentiful turkey harvest

Last year at this time, Luke Garver, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ state turkey biologist, struggled to predict what type of turkey season would unfold.
A cold, wet spring in 2019 limited turkey reproduction. It was unknown how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the number of hunters in the field and the State of Illinois had already announced that state grounds would be closed to hunters in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
The results were surprising.
The number of permits sold skyrocketed. Hunters harvested more turkeys than in any year since 2012.
“In fact, I think part of the harvest being so well above average, I think a lot of it had to do with COVID and people wanting to get outside,” Garver said. “You saw states across the country posting increases. Things did start to tail off toward the end of the season.
“I’m excited about this season. With the response we had last season, plus we have public land available. I’m looking forward to it. There are going to be a lot of folks in the woods, but public land is probably going to be more crowded than people are used to. You just have to get to where the crowds don’t want to get to.”
Things look much different this year. A milder, dryer spring led to increased reproduction. Permit sales are percolating along at near record levels and state areas will be open to hunting this spring.
“All sources are pointing to a good year,” Garver said. “We had a good reproduction last summer. We changed our lottery process a little bit. We’ve sold more permits on line than we have in the past. I think this COVID thing that got more people outdoors, I hope we keep that wave going. It's looking like it may play into this season too.”
The youth turkey seasons this year are March 27-28 and April 3-4. The first season in the South Zone begins April 5. There are five week-long seasons within the overall turkey season. The final day is May 6.
Although the outlook is better this year, there are still some things biologists will be keeping their eyes on this year – the demographics of the flock for one thing.
“Last spring, while we did have a great harvest, the jakes in the harvest were well below average,” said Garver. “That’s a factor from the reproduction from the spring of 2019. This year we may be looking at not a lot of two-year-olds, but we may see more jakes on the landscape.
“When we have a cold snap in the spring, especially a cold snap with a lot of precipitation. The precipitation is the real kicker when you have those birds getting wet and cold, they just don’t have the feathers to insulate them. In 2019 we saw quite a bit of flooding. We saw nesting habitat under water, so that hurt them quite a bit.”
Turkey will re-nest if their first brood fails. However, next success declines with each subsequent attempt.
Conversely, the bitter cold snap Illinois endured late this winter probably did not have a major effect on the turkey population.
“I'm sure it didn’t do any birds any favors,” Garver said. “They are resilient birds. I still saw a lot of birds, When you see flocks of birds when it’s that cold, either you don’t see any turkeys at all, or you see every turkey in the area because they are flocked together looking for the best food source.
My guess is it wouldn’t play a big role and research backs us up. They occur in states far north of Illinois and survive far colder winters. Research shows that winter is not a significant source of mortality. They are big hearty birds. They flock up and find the most reliable food source and stick to a pattern.”
And, there are continuing reproduction issues in west central Illinois. The University of Illinois and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are undertaking studies on the reproduction issue. Garver said nest predation and lack of habitat could be factors.