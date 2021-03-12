Outdoors | Southern Illinois is expecting a plentiful turkey harvest

“All sources are pointing to a good year,” Garver said. “We had a good reproduction last summer. We changed our lottery process a little bit. We’ve sold more permits on line than we have in the past. I think this COVID thing that got more people outdoors, I hope we keep that wave going. It's looking like it may play into this season too.”

The youth turkey seasons this year are March 27-28 and April 3-4. The first season in the South Zone begins April 5. There are five week-long seasons within the overall turkey season. The final day is May 6.

Although the outlook is better this year, there are still some things biologists will be keeping their eyes on this year – the demographics of the flock for one thing.

“Last spring, while we did have a great harvest, the jakes in the harvest were well below average,” said Garver. “That’s a factor from the reproduction from the spring of 2019. This year we may be looking at not a lot of two-year-olds, but we may see more jakes on the landscape.