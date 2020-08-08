Outdoors | Southern Illinois native Chad Morgenthaler continues his success on the water

“Everyone knew it was going to be won on the lake because the fish are just bigger out there. The wind let me practice on the lake but a day and a half. Sunday I didn’t even go in the river and it cost me. I dropped a space.”

He caught most of his fish using a drop shot technique on offshore structure.

“Anytime you can catch 4-6 pound smallmouth, that’s just a blast,” Morgenthaler said. “I was probably catching 20-30 fish a day. It was a lot of fun. I just had a good time with it. I had some equipment issues I had to work through. I was able to shake that off and continue to move forward and work that out.”

At 53 years of age, Morgenthaler admits he is slowing down a bit, but has no plans to call it quits in the near future.

“As long as my body holds up,” he said. “I’m still in awful good shape. I try to take care of myself, eat healthy and try and stay in the gym. There is no age limitation on it. I will probably continue as long as I have the support. Jasper has been my title sponsor for 13 years now and they’re going to sign me for another two years. That’s at least two more years I’ll be in it.”

And, a Top 10 finish always provides a boost.