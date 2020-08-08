Outdoors | Southern Illinois native Chad Morgenthaler continues his success on the water

It’s been 17 years since Chad Morgenthaler traded in a fire truck for a fishing boat.
That decision has worked out pretty well. In his 132 tournament appearances in the B.A.S.S. circuit, the former Carbondale Fire Department captain has cashed 81 times. He has two tournament wins, 19 Top 10 Finishes and 35 Top 20 finishes.
Morgenthaler, who surpassed the $1 million earning plateau last year, finished fourth at the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite tournament, at the St. Lawrence River July 26. And, the fourth place finish got him a lot of face time on ESPN2.
“It was a good tournament to make the Top 10,” Morgenthaler said. “ESPN has been giving us a lot of air time because they need the content. It’s bumped my add impression way up there.”
The field was winnowed down to 40 teams for Saturday’s competition, then just 10 for Sunday’s finale. Morgenthaler entered the finals in third place, but dropped a position on the final day. He had fished Lake Ontario the first three days of the competition, but heavy winds created seven-foot waves on the lake Sunday.
Morgenthaler decided the risk wasn’t worth the potential reward.
“I’ve been to the St. Lawrence, this is my third trip there,” he said. “I kept getting a little bit better every time. It’s just learning it. We couldn’t fish in Canada because the borders were closed. They opened up Lake Ontario. We were right at the mouth of Lake Ontario.
“Everyone knew it was going to be won on the lake because the fish are just bigger out there. The wind let me practice on the lake but a day and a half. Sunday I didn’t even go in the river and it cost me. I dropped a space.”
He caught most of his fish using a drop shot technique on offshore structure.
“Anytime you can catch 4-6 pound smallmouth, that’s just a blast,” Morgenthaler said. “I was probably catching 20-30 fish a day. It was a lot of fun. I just had a good time with it. I had some equipment issues I had to work through. I was able to shake that off and continue to move forward and work that out.”
At 53 years of age, Morgenthaler admits he is slowing down a bit, but has no plans to call it quits in the near future.
“As long as my body holds up,” he said. “I’m still in awful good shape. I try to take care of myself, eat healthy and try and stay in the gym. There is no age limitation on it. I will probably continue as long as I have the support. Jasper has been my title sponsor for 13 years now and they’re going to sign me for another two years. That’s at least two more years I’ll be in it.”
And, a Top 10 finish always provides a boost.
“It’s been a while since I made a Top 10,” Morgenthaler said. “It gave me a little bit of pep in my step. Because of the exposure ESPN gave it, I’ve heard from a lot of people from right there in Southern Illinois that still pull for me, still follow me. It was very humbling to hear from them and very appreciative they gave me some support. I enjoyed that a lot.”
Morgenthaler moved to Reeds Spring, Missouri, near the Lake of the Ozarks, several years ago. In addition to fishing the circuit full-time, he also guides on the lake. That helped fill the time when professional tournaments were suspended for four months due to the coronavirus.
“This is first spring that I’ve had off and been home in 17 years,” he said. “A lot of our tournaments got postponed. We’re going farther and farther into the fall. We’ll fish well into November this year instead of being done in August and September.”
Morgenthaler also used the time to rehab a troublesome shoulder.
“I was battling a pretty serious shoulder issue,” he said. “It looked like I had a torn rotator cuff or bone spurs. It allowed me to rehab it. That was good, just stepping back and looking at things. At the same time, it was a little scary. If you’re not fishing, you’re not making any money. That four months was a long time.”
Fortunately, that shoulder was well enough to pull six-pound smallmouth out of Lake Ontario.
