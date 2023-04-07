Earth Day, April 22, will take on added significance in Southern Illinois as Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, the Shawnee National Forest, Fort Massac, Dixon Springs and Pyramid state parks will hold clean-up events on that date.

Each of these entities have annual spring clean-up days. Some agencies already had clean-ups scheduled for April 22, others scheduled the clean-ups on Earth Day at the request of the Clean SoIL anti-litter campaign.

“We normally do have something around that time of year,” said Karen Mangan, a biologist at Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge. “I think having it in honor of Earth Day, and then having it in conjunction with all these other sites in Southern Illinois is excellent.”

The first Earth Day event was held in 1970 to demonstrate solidarity for environmental protection. The day is now observed by over a billion people in more than 193 countries around the globe.

The official theme for Earth Day 2023 is “Invest In Our Planet.”

“The coordination of so many of the clean-ups on Earth Day makes this the maybe the most relevant Earth Day ever for us,” said Glenn Poshard, one of the founders of Clean SoIL. “So many parks and natural areas are being cleaned in a unified effort. I think it’s important to bring more attention to it.

“It also kicks off our clean-up season. We would just encourage as many people as possible to participate.”

Clean-up activities at Fort Massac and Dixon Springs state parks will be held from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We would request that volunteers meet at the Visitors Center at Fort Massac State Park and at the entrance of the campground at Dixon Springs State Park,” said Chris McGinness, site superintendent of both sites. “We will register volunteers starting at 8:30 a.m. and give out assignments at registration.”

For more information, call 618-524-4712.

The Cypress Creek Refuge clean-up will also be held from 9 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call Karen Mangan at 618-634-2231.

The Friends of Pyramid State Park group will coordinate the clean-up at Pyramid. The group is working with Rhonda Schubert’s Perry County 4-H group. Their project will focus on refurbishing and cleaning up the park’s archery range.

Although there is no formal clean-up scheduled at Crab Orchard for Earth Day, Neil Vincent, Visitor Services Manager at Crab Orchard, said the refuge has reached out to its social media followers and have asked them to participate in a volunteer effort.

Anyone visiting the refuge on Earth Day can go to the administration building to pick up trash bags and gloves. Refuge personnel will pick up the bags the following week. For more information, call 618-997-3344.

Vincent said this is the same procedure the refuge followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the Friends of the Shawnee National Forest will be hosting a Trash Blast at the High Knob area near Garden of the Gods. Clean-up activities begin at 10 a.m. For more information, call the Murphysboro Ranger State at 618-521-9455.

The following Saturday, April 29, Clean SoIL will hold its initial clean-up of the season on Route 45 between Eldorado and Carrier Mills. For more information, call Rex Piper 618-687-6442 or Melinda Dovell at 618-841-7948.

In addition to the events sponsored at the state parks and national wildlife refuges, Keep Carbondale Beautiful will hold its Spring Cleanup on Earth Day. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon.

Registration is open from today through April 15. Full information and a pre-registration form is available at kee-cb.org/springcleanup.

Finally, there will be an Earth Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. in Carbondale. Lineup begins at the City Pavilion in the Town Square. There will be Earth Day programs until 2:30 p.m. following the parade at Crispus Attucks Park.