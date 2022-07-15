Outdoors | Southern Illinois summer scenes and animal sightings

The one thing predictable about nature is its unpredictability.

Our natural world changes from day-to-day, making every encounter with a living creature a random occurrence. And, in the case of Southern Illinois where we have four distinct seasons, we’re lucky enough to witness an annual natural progression.

Nature’s new year begins sometime in March when temperatures moderate, albeit unpredictably. The earliest wildflowers emerge from the frosty ground. And, day-by-day the world slowly turns green.

Hibernating animals emerge from their dens. Neotropical migrants return from their tropical winter homes, bringing color and songs to our woods and back yards.

And, although the transition from the bitter cold of winter to the warm breezes of April and May can seem to last forever, nature moves rapidly.

Birds next quickly and produce their first clutch of youngsters. Tiny goslings can be seen waddling around area lakes long before the calendar tells us summer has officially arrived. Tiny bunnies hop cautiously near their mothers and spotted fawns are seen bedded down nervously in grassy fields.

The world changes quickly before our eyes.

The turtle, snakes and butterflies that we haven’t seen for months are seemingly everywhere. Cliff swallows return to their gourd-shaped mud nests, raise their family and head back to their wintering grounds my mid-summer.

And, in the blink of an eye, summer is a memory as we start to see coots and teal on our lakes. It happens quickly.

Here are a number of scenes from Southern Illinois this summer.