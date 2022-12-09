Outdoors | Southern Illinoisans can help declining bird population with simple changes

Bird populations throughout the country, and in Southern Illinois, have been shrinking for decades.

There are various reasons, ranging from depletion of habitat to changing climate patterns and other more manageable issues. Dwindling bird populations may seem like a problem beyond the reach of the average person, but there are several things homeowners and land owners can do.

In reality, some of the steps that could allow bird populations to rebound take literally no effort. However, the problem is real.

“There was a recent report that came out this that showed overall bird populations have declined tremendously over the last 60 years or so,” said Stephanie Beilke, Senior manager of Conservation Science at Audubon Great Lakes. “It found since 1970 that about 3 billion birds have been lost. Some birds are declining more than others.”

Some of the bird populations in steep decline are familiar to most Southern Illinoisans – birds like swallows, the wood thrush, barn owls and whippoorwill. Other birds that people might be less familiar with, like the loggerhead shrike, Cerulean warbler or the yellow-billed cuckoo are also in decline.

The decline of some species is tied directly to habitat loss. Other bird populations are struggling because their primary source of food has decreased. Still other species are struggling with a changing climate.

“There are always so many reasons for what is driving habitat loss,” Beilke said. “It’s hard to point to one thing … conversion for development, conversion for agriculture, different ways we manage the land.

“It’s not just the loss of habitat, but also the loss of high quality habitat. We can have a forest that is intact, but it is threatened by invasive species that have moved in. That’s the case for grasslands too. Grasslands can be invaded by woody shrubs. If we have a lot of invasive species, they provide lower quality foods.”

The wood thrush, a relatively common Southern Illinois bird, is a prime example.

She noted that migratory birds can face double jeopardy, habitat degradation in their nesting range in addition to habitat issues in wintering areas in South and Central America.

“Birds tend to like to live in larger patches of forest because then they can have neighbors,” Beilke said. “Instead of just one wood thrush family, they want to have multiple, if their mate dies, they can find a new mate. That’s happening potentially on the breeding grounds and also on the wintering grounds.”

Obviously, bird populations need help on a large scale, but there are simple steps that any of us can take.

Some, as noted earlier, require absolutely no effort. Beilke suggested homeowners or landowners allow dead trees that pose no danger to humans to remain standing. The dead trees provide food and shelter to cavity-dwelling birds. Allowing brush piles to accumulate creates good habitat.

Even something as simple as allowing leaves in your yard through the winter can be beneficial.

“That provides a really important hibernation area for insects and a good food source for birds,” Beilke said.

She also suggested planting native plant species in the yard.

Other easy, but important steps include: Keeping pets inside; minimizing bird-window collisions by closing blinds or putting decals on windows; keeping bird feeders and bird baths clean and minimizing night lighting.

“Audubon has a website (www.audubon.org) for a resource guide to determine where you can find native species and plants for where you live,” Beilke said. “Along with that, window strikes are a big issue – turn your lights off at night. They tend to be attracted to areas with a lot of light. If they see reflections in your window, they can confuse that for something they can fly through.”