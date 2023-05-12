MERMET LAKE — Two trips to Mermet Lake, located just west of Route 45 between Vienna and Metropolis, have resulted in mink sightings.

The mink were found scurrying along the water’s edge, searching for food.

Mink are not uncommon in Illinois, but they are seen infrequently. They are primarily nocturnal animals, but are sometimes seen at the edge of a lake or stream during daylight hours foraging for food. While mink populations are not threatened, numbers have declined in recent years because of development and stream channelization.

They are found in all 102 Illinois counties. Mink are most abundant in northeastern Illinois and the southern third of the state. They do not hibernate, but will stay in their dens for extended periods during the depths of winter.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website, mink are carnivorous. Their diet consists of frogs, tadpoles, crayfish, muskrats, mice, rabbits, voles, snakes, birds, eggs and poultry.

This small mammal ranges in length from about 18-28 inches. They weigh just 2-3 pounds, but are aggressive and capable of killing much larger animals for food. They kill their prey with bites to the neck.

Mink, along with otters, are the top predators in Illinois’ aquatic food web. They can dive to depths of 16 feet and can swim underwater for about 100 feet. According to the IDNR, the presence of mink indicates a functioning food chain.

The male mink has a range of up to five miles, while females limit themselves to 20-50 acres. They tend to stay close to water, sometimes digging their own dens, but more frequently taking over the dens of muskrats.

Generally, they are solitary critters. The primary exception is when females are raising their young. Mink have one litter of 4-7 kits each year. They give birth in April or May.