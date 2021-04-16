Outdoors | Spring photos in Southern Illinois

Just a few weeks ago Southern Illinoisans had barricaded themselves in their home. Temperatures dropped to near zero for nearly a week and mounds of snow made travel nearly impossible.

Undoubtedly, many of us used the opportunity to daydream about days gone by, days spent lazing on the beach, splashing in ocean waves, or dining in outdoor restaurants in exotic locations like Key West or New Orleans.

Now, those cold days are just a distant memory. And, Southern Illinois is the place to be because we have spring.

Spring – that glorious season when Mother earth refurbishes herself. The brown, snow-covered earth has been replaced with grass growing so quickly the mowers can hardly catch up. The barren limbs of trees that looked so foreboding are now sprouting maple squirts or dogwood blooms.

The dry, brittle remains of last year’s flowers have been replaced by tulips, lilacs in bloom, bushy azaleas and oceans of bluebells. Butterflies are dancing around these fresh blooms, something that seemed impossible just a month or so ago.

And, the summer contingent of birds is arriving daily. The woods are filled with the sounds of colorful warblers. American goldfinch are shedding their winter grays for their sunburst yellow duds.

Springtime in Southern Illinois – that’s reason enough to celebrate.

