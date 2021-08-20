Outdoors | Tanner Sheldon: 13-year-old master diver and anti-litter advocate

“They have catfish in there. The biggest one in there is about 80 pounds. It’s name is Charlie. They have about 100 albino catfish. They have a seven-foot spoonbill in there. Once I was in the middle of a navigation class counting fin kicks for navigation and I completely lost count when a spoonbill almost head-butted me.”

And, just as quickly, he segued into his other passion, cleaning up litter.

“I’m interested in the fish, what you can find,” Sheldon said. “Animals underwater in general kind of need some saving. They see that trash, like a turtle sees a crystal-clear jelly fish … I don’t think they’ll know the difference between a jellyfish and a plastic bag. They could try to eat the plastic bag. Animals are dying from eating it. Coral is getting white, ruined from it too.

“I plan to try to visit multiple places in the world and try to make them look better than we found them, clean up what we can.”

In his clean-up work he has recovered windshield wipers, socket sets, a scooter, not to mention a couple of Apple watches.