Outdoors | Tanner Sheldon: 13-year-old master diver and anti-litter advocate

HARRISBURG — If there were a Venn Diagram of 13-year-olds in Southern Illinois that were certified master divers and anti-litter advocates, it’s a virtual certainty Tanner Sheldon of Harrisburg would be alone in the intersection.
And, Sheldon’s recent certification as a master diver has allowed him to take his personal anti-litter campaign underwater. He took his inspiration from a YouTube video he watched a couple years ago.
“Well, I watched this YouTuber who cleaned up the waterways and looked for treasure underwater,” he said. “I watched his videos a lot and it kind of inspired me to try out scuba diving for myself.”
Diving turned out to be a natural fit. In addition to his master diver’s status he has certifications in fish identification, night diving, navigation, search and recovery, CPR, stress and rescue and buoyancy.
“Tanner has always had a love for the water,” said Rebecca Sheldon, his mother. “Since he could walk, he’s wanted in the water. He has a curiosity of what is lurking in there. Wherever we went, a dirty creek, whatever, you had to keep him out of it.”
So, at about age 11, Sheldon began taking classes at Mermet Springs.
“It’s cool to see all the fish in their natural habitat,” said Sheldon, speaking faster as his excitement grew. “It’s cool to see all the sights they have at Mermet Springs, bomber jets. They have the airplane from U.S. Marshals down there. They have a school bus, motorcycle, a train car and I could go on and on.
“They have catfish in there. The biggest one in there is about 80 pounds. It’s name is Charlie. They have about 100 albino catfish. They have a seven-foot spoonbill in there. Once I was in the middle of a navigation class counting fin kicks for navigation and I completely lost count when a spoonbill almost head-butted me.”
And, just as quickly, he segued into his other passion, cleaning up litter.
“I’m interested in the fish, what you can find,” Sheldon said. “Animals underwater in general kind of need some saving. They see that trash, like a turtle sees a crystal-clear jelly fish … I don’t think they’ll know the difference between a jellyfish and a plastic bag. They could try to eat the plastic bag. Animals are dying from eating it. Coral is getting white, ruined from it too.
“I plan to try to visit multiple places in the world and try to make them look better than we found them, clean up what we can.”
In his clean-up work he has recovered windshield wipers, socket sets, a scooter, not to mention a couple of Apple watches.
“Well, there is a creek at our house, it connects to Grand Pierre Creek and the river, so for some reason a lot of balloons come through that creek and I don’t know why, pieces of plastic,” Sheldon said. “I cleaned up Bell Smith, I found some Apple watches there. One of the Apple watches I found has a phone number on it. We’re going to call it and try to get it back to its owner.”
His mother added that whenever Tanner goes diving he comes out of the water with a bag filled with trash. She also took diving lessons because adults are required to accompany minors on dives.
It’s obvious Sheldon’s twin passions have affected the family.
“I'm not a litter bug by any means,” Rebecca said. “I love the outdoors, but I never went out of my way to pick up trash. But now, like me and my husband will be fishing on the river and he’ll say, “We’ve got to go get that trash. Even my mom, who never did anything like that will take him to pick up trash. He’s raised awareness for us.”
