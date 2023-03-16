For many, Giant City State Park is a place full of the wilderness.

It is not uncommon to see daring youth dangling from a thread-like cord, suspended between heaven and earth from one of the park's immense rock faces. I have taken a few trails myself, and have passed rock edges which the mere sight of tingled my spine with the proximity of death. Yet, I do not think Giant City State Park is, dangerous or disconcerting to my mortal nature. No. What Giant City is to me ultimately is comfort.

Last Easter, my family decided to celebrate the Risen Lord by – what else? – A cookout at the local park. We packed our ice-chest with lemonades, hotdogs, and other grilling necessities and condiments. The afternoon was somewhat damp and overcast.

We settled on a shelter spot, fit with a swing-set and slide, grill, and not one, but two fireplaces. What we found, to our utter gratitude on that Easter afternoon, was not only that should there be two fireplaces in a small shelter, but that each should be satisfactorily supplied with wood enough for hours of warmth. I didn't even need kindling or matches, because whoever blessed us with the wood, left it burning for us upon our arrival.

The wife warmly set out the picnic items on the expansive tables provided, while the children ate cookies, drank their lemonade, and played on the nearby playground equipment. As I grilled the hotdogs, I glowed with lovely Easter Sunday picnic joy and looked on my family so well in comfort here in the wild and rugged Giant City Park.

That was not our first time at Giant City. The first time, we explored a trail – all paved, by the way – and then took a view from the water tower, which, I confess, scared the dickens out of me. But all the while, the smell of chicken and dumplings comforted me.

The warm, homey smells wafted out from the Lodge, a massive wooden structure of stone, oaken timber and ironwork of rustic beauty. Because of a family gluten intolerance, we only partook of the smells, and bought some bottles of water to replenish our thirst from hiking, but the impression upon me was this was a place of comfort.

The inside of the lodge has a place for dining, as alluded to already, but also lounging furniture – a lot of it. Downstairs, upstairs, all around, you will not be without a seat. Grab a drink from the store cooler (please pay first, this isn't home, though it feels like it), sit down and play a game of checkers as if you were at Cracker Barrel. The only difference is, instead of 120 year-old rusty farming tools to stare at, you'll feel the beady blue eyes of a buffalo head at your back, or the angry glare of a forest buck looking down at you.