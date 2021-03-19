Outdoors | The four alpacas of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — It was love at first sight.
When Brenda Winter of Harrisburg laid her eyes on the alpacas at the Bernard Family Farm near Bonnie, she knew she had to have one … or four.
That was in September 2020. By October she and her husband, Paul, were the proud owners of four alpacas, a member of the camel family, closely related to the llama, that is native to the Andes Mountains of South America.
“I had to have one,” Winter said. “I’ve got three grandkids and a fourth one is on the way. I said well, ‘I have to have four of them then.’”
Winter’s plan to have one alpaca for each of the grandkids worked out well for the critters as well. Alpacas are naturally gregarious herd animals. Breeders suggest it isn’t good to have a single alpaca.
The four alpacas that now share Winter’s home seemed to bear that out. They rarely wandered more than a couple steps from each other and they politely shared the hay in the feeding trough.
“They’re groupies,” Winter said. “They twine their necks. They are a social animals.”
Alpacas are so herd oriented that they will recognize members of the herd even after being separated for several years.
The docile creatures are pets for the grandkids. And, they meld well with the Winter’s chickens, turkey and family Saint Bernard.
One of the first things you notice about the alpaca is their luxurious wool. They are raised for their wool in South America. Winter said they are sheared annually, and their alpacas are due for their annual haircut in April.
“Their wool is not itchy like sheep,” Winter said. “It’s very soft. Your fingers will be so deep in it because their wool is so soft.”
Most alpacas are just over three feet tall at the withers and weigh anywhere from 110-190 pounds. They are quiet, murmuring quietly at feeding time. They can get aggressive if another alpaca is attempting to take their food.
Their defense mechanism in that situation is spitting. However, that reaction is rarely aimed at humans.
“They do spit,” Winter said. “I’ve seen them and heard them. They won’t spit at you. You might just be in the line of fire when they do it. They don’t mean anything by it.”
And, perhaps best of all, alpacas are low maintenance pets.
“They’re mainly grass eaters,” Winter said. “If you don’t have grass. They eat hay. They choke easy. The very first day we brought them home we bought this supplement. It’s little bitty pellets. Wings of Gold, (one of the alpacas) he just gobbled it. That was the problem, he gobbled it too fast. For 45 minutes he hacked and carried on. Paul rubbed his neck. He just had to get it out.”
To combat that issue, the Winters now soak the supplement in water before feeding. They also give the alpacas medication to protect them from meningeal worms carried by white-tailed deer.
