Outdoors | The four alpacas of Harrisburg

One of the first things you notice about the alpaca is their luxurious wool. They are raised for their wool in South America. Winter said they are sheared annually, and their alpacas are due for their annual haircut in April.

“Their wool is not itchy like sheep,” Winter said. “It’s very soft. Your fingers will be so deep in it because their wool is so soft.”

Most alpacas are just over three feet tall at the withers and weigh anywhere from 110-190 pounds. They are quiet, murmuring quietly at feeding time. They can get aggressive if another alpaca is attempting to take their food.

Their defense mechanism in that situation is spitting. However, that reaction is rarely aimed at humans.

“They do spit,” Winter said. “I’ve seen them and heard them. They won’t spit at you. You might just be in the line of fire when they do it. They don’t mean anything by it.”

And, perhaps best of all, alpacas are low maintenance pets.