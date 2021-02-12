Outdoors | The Great Backyard Bird Count is this weekend

WARNING: The Great Backyard Bird Count could serve as a gateway to a lifetime obsession.
At least that’s what the organizers of the count hope. The event co-sponsored by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Audubon Society takes place this weekend, Feb. 12-15. It gives everyone, from novice to degreed ornithologist an opportunity to participate in a world-wide effort from the comfort of their home.
“Last year had almost 270,000 people participate,” said Becca Rodomsky-Bish, Cornell’s Project Leader for the Backyard Bird Count. “We actually went global in 2013, previously it was North American and Canada-centric.
“I feel like it’s one of those hobbies that grows on you. Over time, I think part of it aligns with time, as your kids age and your career stabilizes, you have more time to pay attention and the birds come to you. As you shift in your place in life, you start to pay attention more and more.”
The Great Backyard Bird Count began on a small scale in 1998.
“They (Cornell and Audubon) were really interested in whether people would really submit their bird lists,” Rodomsky-Bish said. “The project was so popular that people participated every year. They decided there was a demand for a tool to people to enter their data.”
And, as a result the popular bird sighting website eBird was developed.
With the advent of eBird, data from the Great Backyard Bird Count is instantly available. In fact, participants can view in real time what species are being seen where, or how many of each bird are being reported worldwide.
And, there are a lot of birds. Last year 6,932 species, nearly half of the known species, were reported.
“This has grown, hugely,” Rodomsky-Bish said. “I think birding in general has been a growing place of focus. Birds are really fun and they are really one of the sparks for people if they aren’t really paying attention to nature. We’ve seen immense growth in all things birds over the past 20 years. It’s a neat way for people to be able to contribute data too because you don’t have to go very far.”
There is no profile for the average Great Backyard Bird Count participant.
“It runs the gamut,” Rodmsky-Bish said. “People sit and have their morning cup of coffee. We also have a lot of educators that use this as a way to integrate bird curriculum with their students. We have a lot of families participate. It’s a way to get their kids involved in nature. We have the advanced birders, many of them are birding anyway.”
Beginners need not be afraid.
“I would say, pick one bird that you want to know that weekend,” Rodomsky-Bish said. “Use Merlin (a bird ID app that can be accessed at birdcount.org/merlin-bird-id-app/) and see if you can possibly ID it. Set your sights at a reasonable level. Just use it as an opportunity to pay attention to the birds and the natural world in and around your property.”
Data should be entered into eBird at birdcount.org/ebird-on-computer/ or birdcount.org/ebird-mobile-app.
Although the Great Backyard Bird Count officially ends Feb. 15, data will be accepted until March 15.
Rodomsky-Bish said the data is not just useless information. It has been cross-referenced in studies involving shifting bird populations, nesting changes, as well as studies involving climate change.
“This data is becoming incredibly important in terms of bird conservation, but conservation in general,” she said. “Birds really are bigger than just themselves. They really tell you something about the natural world.”
For more information on the Great Backyard Bird Count, go to www.birdcount.org.