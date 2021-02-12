Outdoors | The Great Backyard Bird Count is this weekend

With the advent of eBird, data from the Great Backyard Bird Count is instantly available. In fact, participants can view in real time what species are being seen where, or how many of each bird are being reported worldwide.

And, there are a lot of birds. Last year 6,932 species, nearly half of the known species, were reported.

“This has grown, hugely,” Rodomsky-Bish said. “I think birding in general has been a growing place of focus. Birds are really fun and they are really one of the sparks for people if they aren’t really paying attention to nature. We’ve seen immense growth in all things birds over the past 20 years. It’s a neat way for people to be able to contribute data too because you don’t have to go very far.”

There is no profile for the average Great Backyard Bird Count participant.

“It runs the gamut,” Rodmsky-Bish said. “People sit and have their morning cup of coffee. We also have a lot of educators that use this as a way to integrate bird curriculum with their students. We have a lot of families participate. It’s a way to get their kids involved in nature. We have the advanced birders, many of them are birding anyway.”

Beginners need not be afraid.