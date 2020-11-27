Outdoors | The IDNR looks forward to waterfowl season

Despite the lack of standard metrics, Randy Smith, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ State Waterfowl Biologist, thinks Illinois duck hunters will have at least an average season.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department was able to conduct aerial breeding surveys this spring. In addition, duck banding programs were limited by the pandemic.
“There have been very few drastic population changes over time,” Smith said. “There is no reason to believe there will be this year. We’re expecting a pretty average fall flight I would say.”
Conditions in Illinois are one of Smith’s reasons for optimism.
“Through most of the state, we had a really dry year,” he said. “That does help waterfowl management. We’re able to get the water off our lands. Most of our areas were able to produce a really good level of duck feed this year.
“They weren’t so overwhelming they were able to get the water off. The rainfall was spaced enough that they were at least able to meet their management objectives.”
That is particularly true in northern Illinois. And, Smith pointed out that conditions in the northern part of the state can be a predictor of hunter success in Southern Illinois.
“The bright spot to me is that our food resources really around the state, to the Mississippi to the Illinois River to the big central reservoirs to down south,” he said. “To me this is important, as long and linear as Illinois is, the way ducks migrate through the state and looking at waterfowl movements on radar. We need to establish ducks in the northern part of the state in order to move through the rest of the state.
“Having those good food resources around the state, they are probably going to end up at another place around the state. We have to get them started in northern Illinois to get them to Southern Illinois in good numbers.”
Of course, the hunter success rate in the region still remains heavily dependent on weather conditions throughout the season. Despite solid migration numbers, duck harvest nationally has been down in recent years.
“The past few years have honestly been pretty rough,” Smith said. “Harvest for the flyway has really kind of bottomed out. Louisiana set their lowest harvest total ever last year. It was bad. Last year we rebounded a little bit, but not back to where I’d like to see our numbers.”
Duck season opened Nov. 14 in the South Central Zone and Nov. 26 in the South Zone.
Hunter interest has remained strong in Southern Illinois. And, several procedural changes have been made at state-controlled hunting sites.
Blinds are completely booked at state-hunting areas at Mermet Lake, Horseshoe Lake and Union County Refuge. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no stand-by hunting this year. If hunters don’t already have a permit, their only option at these facilities is to hunt the walk-in areas.
“If you don’t have a permit, other than walk-in hunting, you won’t be able to hunt,” said Chris McGinness, site superintendent at Mermet Lake. “We have 27 positions, so if only 10 show up, the others stay open.”
Hunters have been assigned a permit number. When they arrive at the sites they are to park their vehicles at numbered spots that match their permit. The blind allocation will be conducted remotely.
In addition, procedures have changed at Union County Refuge. In the past, hunters were taken to their blinds by state personnel. That is no longer the case.
“We’re not going to be hauling hunters out,” said Joey Thurston, site superintendent at Union County Refuge. “We were going to start next year, due to COVID restrictions this year we had to bump it up. We were changing due to staffing issues and the liability of hauling people.”
If hunters have any questions, they can go to www.dnr.illinois.gov, or consult the Horseshoe Lake or Mermet Lake Facebook pages. Smith said hunters who still have questions should call the site they intend to hunt.
618-351-5088
On Twitter: @LesWinkeler
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!