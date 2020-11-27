Outdoors | The IDNR looks forward to waterfowl season

Despite the lack of standard metrics, Randy Smith, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ State Waterfowl Biologist, thinks Illinois duck hunters will have at least an average season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department was able to conduct aerial breeding surveys this spring. In addition, duck banding programs were limited by the pandemic.

“There have been very few drastic population changes over time,” Smith said. “There is no reason to believe there will be this year. We’re expecting a pretty average fall flight I would say.”

Conditions in Illinois are one of Smith’s reasons for optimism.

“Through most of the state, we had a really dry year,” he said. “That does help waterfowl management. We’re able to get the water off our lands. Most of our areas were able to produce a really good level of duck feed this year.

“They weren’t so overwhelming they were able to get the water off. The rainfall was spaced enough that they were at least able to meet their management objectives.”

That is particularly true in northern Illinois. And, Smith pointed out that conditions in the northern part of the state can be a predictor of hunter success in Southern Illinois.