Outdoors | The Ina Osprey have nested at Rend Lake for the past decade

In addition to being fixtures at the Ina ramp, the couple has also been successful. The couple has fledged at least one osprey chick nearly every year.

“My photographer friends tell me last year there was one baby,” Kovarik said. “This year they’re pretty sure it’s two.”

There may be as many as three nesting pairs of osprey on Rend Lake, which is fairly significant in light of the fact that Audubon lists the osprey as uncommon in Illinois.

Cassie Magsig, the lead ranger of the environmental stewardship department at Rend Lake, said another osprey nest is located on a power pole in the middle of a mud flat just south of the Ina boat ramp. A third nest was discovered south of the dam along the Big Muddy River.

Despite the popularity of the Ina Osprey, they seem non-plussed by all the attention.

“They (photographers) stay on that rip rap,” Magsig said. “There have been people go out and try to fish near that tree and we discourage that.”

Indeed, the greatest peril faced by the osprey may be the stump their nest is built on. Like many older homes, it has reached fixer-upper status.