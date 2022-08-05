Outdoors | The incredible process of banding hummingbirds

MAKANDA – The deftness with which Cathie Hutcheson handles miniscule ruby-throated hummingbirds suggests she might have been a jeweler in a former life.

The Makanda resident is federally licensed as a hummingbird bander. She has practiced the craft for nearly 22 years and if the math holds true, will band her 100,000 hummingbird sometime this summer.

Hutcheson captures the hummingbirds using homemade traps. The traps are simple – 3/8-inch netting draped between a pair of tiny hula hoops. There is a bungie cord slipped through the top of the netting. A hummingbird feeder is attached to the lower hook while the upper hook is placed over a branch or clothesline pole. Finally, there is a slit in the netting for the hummingbirds to access the feeder.

Once the trap is in place, it’s a matter of sitting back and waiting for the birds to find their way inside the netting. This process normally takes just a few minutes.

When a hummingbird enters the net, Hutcheson springs into action. She captures the bird and places it in a small sack made of a men’s handkerchief before transporting it to her work station. There, Hutcheson determines the sex of a bird, measures its wings and beak, determines its age, checks to see if it is carrying an egg and weighs it, recording the information as she works.

If the bird hasn’t been banded before, she affixes a small aluminum band to a leg with a pliers. If it has a band, she records the number. Then, the bird is released.

It sounds like a complicated process – and, it is. But, Hutcheson is remarkably quick and makes the process look effortless.

“It’s about a minute,” she said matter-of-factly. “I only have one species to deal with. I know what measurements to take. I don’t have to distinguish between broad-tailed, calliope, or babies that all look alike. I don’t have to do any of that. They (banders in other parts of the country) take longer because of that. I’m pretty quick. I get rather impatient when people come down to learn because they are just so darned slow.”

Hutcheson keeps about 100 bands, that she makes herself, on hand. The bands are made to fit females, which are slightly larger than males. She trims off part of the band to accommodate the smaller male – like taking a link out of a bracelet. A tiny pliers is used to secure the band around the tiny leg.

She started banding in 2000 because she saw a need.

“I knew there were a lot of hummingbirds here and I couldn’t talk anyone into coming up here to band them from the south,” Hutcheson said. “So, I said, ‘OK, I’ll do it myself.’ I went down to Nancy Newfield, she lived just west of New Orleans. She showed me how to band the birds, make the bands and I came back up and got a permit and started.

“I have to send all the information to the banding lab in Maryland and they have a computer where if anyone catches or finds one of these birds somewhere else, they can turn that band number into the banding lab. The banding lab will send that person a note saying where I caught the bird, and they will send me a note, saying where the bird was recaptured. That’s the value of banding. You can say, ‘Oh my birds come back every year,’ but, I can prove it because I see their numbers.”

Banders must be federally licensed, earning a permit by passing a three-day test that a written test, a lab test and a field test. Potential banders must pass all three before receiving a permit. There are only about 120 licensed banders in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Watching Hutcheson band a bird is like taking a graduate-level ornithology class.

While measuring and recording information, she imparts knowledge in non-stop fashion. She explains that sexing a bird is relatively simple, the sixth primary feather on the wing has a flat shape, it’s not rounded like the others. She explains that blowing through a drinking straw at a female’s abdomen exposes the skin, through which an egg is visible.

Continuing, she said females carry one egg at a time and each nest contains two eggs. Hummingbirds usually nest twice a year. And, a fully-developed egg will be nearly one-third of a female’s total body weight.

As she measures till another bird, Hutcheson notes that hummingbirds molt their body feathers prior to migration and their wing feathers on their wintering grounds.

Without missing a beat, she explains that young hummingbirds have grooves on their bills and yellow streaks in their feathers – both features disappear as they age. Hutcheson said juvenile hummingbirds have yellow mouths because it is easier for adults to find them in the nest when they beg for food.

After 20 years and nearly 100,000 birds the process is almost second nature to Hutcheson, who bands 3-4 days each week.

“Yes, I’m up to about 95,000 before this year,” she said. “I order 5,000 bands every year, and I have some left over from the year before. I hope to get to my 100,000th this year. I think I’ll be one of the few people, well maybe the only person who has banded 100,000 hummingbirds on my own. There are several groups of people who have banded more birds, but it’s like 10 people working in a group in a sight.”

The hummingbird population in Southern Illinois has remained relatively stable in the last 20 years – at least in areas where Hutcheson bands.

“It depends on the weather,” she said. “Around here it’s fairly steady. One year we had, in the summer, May, June and July we had, the nights got down into the 40s. I caught 2,700 birds that year, hardly any babies because when it gets that cold the females have to go into torpor at night to survive. They can’t incubate their eggs. So, very few of the nests survived that year and the birds all left in September. They just picked up and left. Normally, they stay until the middle of October.”

Over the years, Hutcheson has accumulated an amazing amount of knowledge about the hummingbirds and made a few observations. She has noticed that males are slightly larger now than when she started. When she began her banding career it was rare to find a male with a beak longer than 16 mm. Now, it’s rare to find a male with a beak less than 16 mm.

“Bird banding is important because we see general population trends,” she said. “We know now from bird banding and all the bird surveys that have been done over the last 50 years that we have lost half of our bird population in the last 30 years.

“That means there are half as many robins, half as many cardinals because we pollute, we change the climate, we change the environment. You don’t know that unless you do bird banding and surveys like people do. Birds are very sensitive.”