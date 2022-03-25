Outdoors | The past, present and future of 'The Harkins' bass fishing tournament

“The Harkins” is believed to be the oldest bass tournament in Illinois. The event was the brainchild of the Southern Illinois Bassbusters. The first tournament was held on Crab Orchard Lake in 1967.

There have been some minor changes in format over the years, and the venue was changed to Rend Lake for a year or two in the early days, but since the mid-1970s there has been little change. Four-man teams pound the waters of Crab Orchard Lake for two days, sometimes producing prodigious weights of fish.

The number of participants has fluctuated over the years, the proliferation of bass circuits, has taken a bite out of entries in recent years, but The Harkins has soldiered on as an April fixture on Southern Illinois’ calendar … until 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut the Harkins down last year, ending a streak of 52 consecutive years. With COVID now at manageable levels, the Harkins is back (April 23-24), albeit with a slightly different format. Not all restrictions have been removed from Crab Orchard Lake, which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Federal guidelines still restrict events to 50 participants or less.

“They wanted to get all the restrictions off by the first of May,” said Mike Tompkins, long-time tournament director for The Harkins. “We’re going to do the first day at the Lake of Egypt. The second day, on Sunday at Crab, with the first 10 teams only. That way we can keep it at 50 people or under.

“Right now, if you have over 50 people at an event, it has to be personally signed off by the Secretary of the Interior. I don’t think that’s (The Harkins) going to take priority.”

The new format was the idea of Earl Sigley, who has taken over the tournament directorship from Tompkins.

Sigley, who operates the Angler’s Choice tournament circuit, had a tournament scheduled at the Lake of Egypt on April 23-24, but had to cancel. Since he already had a marina reserved, he suggested the new format to Tompkins.

The Southern Illinois Bassbusters contacted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and got the green light to proceed.

The response from anglers has been positive.

“They like the fact that with the whole group on Crab or two days, that first day the lake gets beat up pretty good,” Tompkins said. “Some of the guys called up as soon as it was announced. The tale will be how many participants we get that first day. That will tell us how it’s going. I personally haven’t heard anything negative.”

The cut after the first day is new to the event.

“We’ve had some good feedback about it,” Tompkins said. “If it helps get more participation, it will be definitely something we’ll do going forward. We’re kind of forced into it this year, but it may be something that helps.

“The 11th place team, if they’re bumped out by a few hundreths of a pound, they won’t be happy. That’s just the way it goes. That’s the way a lot of the professional formats run.”

In addition to being a Southern Illinois tradition, The Harkins has generated thousands of dollars for Shriner’s hospitals. A percentage of every entry fee is donated to the Shriner’s.

“It’s been hard to maintain it,” Tompkins said. “We’ve been pretty successful so far. We did have our lowest participation two years ago, but we still managed to make some good money for the Shriner’s. It’s just part of the fabric here. Both of them are just such traditions.”

The weigh-in at Lake of Egypt will be at 3 p.m. at Pyramid Acres. The Crab Orchard weigh-in will be at 3 p.m. at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area.

