Outdoors | The Southern Illinois Birding Group on Facebook is booming

About seven years ago Cindy Allen of Anna started the Southern Illinois Birding Group Facebook page as a place for friends to share their bird photos.
Today, Allen, an avid photographer and birder herself, is more popular than she ever imagined. More than 3,400 nature lovers, bird watchers and photographers belong to the page. It took awhile for the group to catch on, but it’s a snowball barreling downhill now.
“At first it was slow going,” Allen said. “It was for a quite a few years. We were excited when we got up to 1,000 members. This year, oh my goodness. Our requests have gotten so numerous I had to set up an auto-response.
“The growth has really been amazing to me, especially since we’re a restrictive group. It’s not like we’re going to take in the entire state.”
There are stringent guidelines for posting on the site, which at first might seem like a drawback, but actually lends to its uniqueness. The photos posted have to be taken in Southern Illinois. And, posting is limited to birds. Political discussion is strictly forbidden.
“Even though it is a public group we have been very cautious vetting the group to avoid spamming,” she said.
The only other restriction involves protecting wildlife, particularly if endangered species such as whooping cranes or snowy owls visit Southern Illinois. Posters are asked to leave locations vague, such as the county where the bird was sighted.
As the result, The Southern Illinois Birding Group is a safe place for people who enjoy birds and love photography. Allen noted that birding and photography go hand-in-hand.
“People want to retain the memory,” Allen said. “When you do the photography, not only do you focus better on your subjects, but you learn more about them. You learn how to capture the birds in their environment.”
The photographs posted on the page range from cellphone photos taken through a car window to professional quality artwork. Other than the popularity of the page, the quality of photography has been Allen’s biggest surprise.
“Oh my goodness, the photographers we have around here,” she said. “Some of them are National Geographic quality. I’m stunned at the level of photography we’re privileged to be around. There are a half-dozen or more that are just tremendous photographers.”
The quality of the photography is matched by the variety.
“We’ve got birders who like to do the predators, the waterfowl, the small birds, the backyard birds,” Allen said. “I can always know who is going to drop similar pictures.”
At the same time, Allen made it clear that Southern Illinois Birding Group is not a photography site. Everyone is welcome, and encouraged to post their photographs.
“I love to see all the different birds, especially the novices,” she said. “I remember when I started learning. People discovering the new species that they find and being amazed by the number of species of birds we have here.
“For the last four years I haven’t been able to do a lot. I don’t post a lot of pictures anymore. Right now, I’m living vicariously through the birding group. I’m blessed to have so many members now that contribute. I don’t want it to be just about professional photography. It’s about interacting and showing the birds you discover.”