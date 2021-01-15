Outdoors | The Southern Illinois Birding Group on Facebook is booming

About seven years ago Cindy Allen of Anna started the Southern Illinois Birding Group Facebook page as a place for friends to share their bird photos.

Today, Allen, an avid photographer and birder herself, is more popular than she ever imagined. More than 3,400 nature lovers, bird watchers and photographers belong to the page. It took awhile for the group to catch on, but it’s a snowball barreling downhill now.

“At first it was slow going,” Allen said. “It was for a quite a few years. We were excited when we got up to 1,000 members. This year, oh my goodness. Our requests have gotten so numerous I had to set up an auto-response.

“The growth has really been amazing to me, especially since we’re a restrictive group. It’s not like we’re going to take in the entire state.”

There are stringent guidelines for posting on the site, which at first might seem like a drawback, but actually lends to its uniqueness. The photos posted have to be taken in Southern Illinois. And, posting is limited to birds. Political discussion is strictly forbidden.

“Even though it is a public group we have been very cautious vetting the group to avoid spamming,” she said.