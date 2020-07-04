Outdoors | The well hidden acres of Section 8 Woods

“It takes you right back,” Massey said. “I don’t even know how to put it into words. It transports you to another time almost where it is real easy to forget the present. You don’t hear any of the daily trappings. It is transformative.

“Especially when the water is up a little bit and the whole thing is covered with water, when the cypress trees and the water tupelo … the amount of wildlife, that’s almost all you hear once you get back there. The frogs, the birds, the amount of critters you’ll witness if you just sit there quietly … it’s just kind of an amazing.”

Unfortunately, one of the highlights of Section 8 Woods was lost this week.

The state record water tupelo tree was toppled in a storm earlier this week. The massive tree measured 23 feet in circumference and was believed to be about 1,000 years old.

Despite that loss, Section 8 Woods is still a spectacular place to visit.

Just a few strides down the boardwalk and the trees do seem to envelop you. As the forest closes in, a deceptive sense of vastness seems to have the same effect on birds and wildlife.