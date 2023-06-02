Trey McKinney, an 18-year-old from Marion is so close to achieving his dream of qualifying for the Bassmaster Elite circuit.

The dream is there in plain sight.

McKinney is currently fishing the Bassmaster Open circuit, attempting to amass enough points to qualify for the Elites. After four events, he is sitting in third place. There are five events remaining, with the top nine anglers earning spots in the Elite circuit.

“It’s one step away,” McKinney said. “It’s that close. You can almost touch it, but you can’t. It’s like someone is taunting you with it. It’s so close, you can’t fail.

“We were blessed to have a few good events. I feel like if I can just stay within striking distance, I can hopefully hang in there. I had a second and a seventh. I finished second at Toledo Bend and Seventh at Wheeler Lake (Alabama). I think there are 170 of us trying to make the Elites.”

Although McKinney has put himself in a good spot, there is still a long way to go, literally and figuratively. There are still five events remaining, and the Elite field won’t be set until the final event is held in October.

And, there are some waters left to fish that are, if not unfriendly, at least questionable.

“The tough one for me is the St. Lawrence River,” McKinney said. “I’ve never totally just targeted smallmouth. They’re just a totally different creature. It’s like anything, every tournament, if you don’t learn one thing every day you step on the water it’s difficult to stay with those guys. If you ever stop learning, you’re done. There is always a new style. There is always something new coming.”

As a result, McKinney still works with, and fishes with, his long-time coach Rick Cheatham of Carterville. The two have been a team for nearly six years.

“We met him through the (his parent’s) store (McKinney’s Western Wear),” McKinney said. “He started taking me, and it was one of those things that didn’t stop. Back then he was boat captain. Now, we’re fishing team tournaments. We actually won a couple of boats together.

“He’s taught me a lot about shallow water. That’s his biggest strength, shallow water is his game. Put him in shallow water, I put him against anybody. He taught me how to break down a lake. There are just so many little things.”

For the rest of the season, McKinney has to remain competitive.

“We’re talking about sweating bullets for months,” McKinney said. “I’m trying not to think about it. It’s a whole lot easier to stay steady than playing catch up. Fishing is totally mental. It will wear you down until you can’t go anymore. If you let your brakes slip and you spin out, you’re done. One bump of your bait, just one tick, can cost you a tournament. Anytime you feel that tick, you have hope.”

And, that is the hook fishing has on its practitioners.

“It’s basically just the challenge,” McKinney said. “The challenge of figuring it out. It makes it worth it when it’s so hard, everyone is struggling and you figure it out. You just go out there and do it. Those are the tournaments you never forget. You had the challenge and you beat it.

“The next one, you might not catch a bass. It’s a very humbling sport. I’ll be the first to tell you that, and I won’t be the last. Fish are like people, if they don’t want to do something they are stubborn.”

If McKinney moves up to the Elites, he will be one of the youngest anglers in history to qualify for the circuit.