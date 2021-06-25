Outdoors | Twiss an accomplished outdoor photographer

HARRISBURG — Grant Twiss took the first step toward being an accomplished outdoor photographer by being a dutiful parent.
“We had a baby in the winter of 2018,” Twiss said. “I bought a camera because I was going to do pictures of the family. While my wife was pregnant my dad came down. We went to Ghost Dance Canyon and Heron Pond. That made me realize there was a lot I was missing down here. I decided to use my camera to showcase the region a little bit.”
There are several steps between family snapshots and the frozen in time flowing water and night sky photographs Twiss specializes in. However, the technical photography fits in with his career as an information technology specialist.
Seeing the work of other photographers, specifically waterfalls and flowing water, opened up creative avenues for Twiss.
“I think that’s just what kind of inspired me to start, seeing other people’s pictures of flowing water,” he said. “I said if I can figure out how to do that, you have to have a little bit of equipment to do that on a sunny day. There are a lot of dynamic lighting issues you have to deal with. I’ve always been somebody who liked a little bit of a challenge. I don’t know why I didn’t get into photography earlier. I’m an IT guy, I like to figure out how things work.
“I’m fascinated with creeks. The long exposure water photography was my major starting point. I’ve been reaching out into night sky stuff the last few years. Doing nightscapes, I’m still trying to figure out what my niche will be.”
Like most photographers, Twiss’ early photos were for himself. But, soon he began posting his shots on the Shawnee National Forest Facebook page as a way to help boost tourism in the region.
Twiss also found himself getting deeper into post production methods, taking hundreds of photos to create time-lapse images of clouds and flowing water. Many of his photos aren’t what a non-photographer would see in the moment, but represent a creative vision.
“There is a little bit of visualization,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of the waterfalls around here. I enjoy the exploration aspect of it. I’ll take a lot of pictures when water isn’t flowing, and I’ll think about what I want to do and then I’ll go back out. There is a lot of trial and error involved.
“As I get more experience, you can make what you visualize come to life. That definitely comes with experience. You have to get out there and shoot.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has actually helped Twiss develop his skills. He lost his primary job as an IT specialist. He took over childcare duties, working on his new hobby in whatever spare time he could carve out.
“Last year after the pandemic hit, I had research time,” Twiss said. “I spent about three days straight, four hours a night reading a website, figuring out the nuts and bolts of putting together a nightscape kit. It’s hard around here, because there are a lot of trees.”
He was also able to hone his production skills during the unexpected down time. On some of his nightscape and deep sky photographs, he may devote 10-15 hours to each photo, getting it just the way he likes it.
At the current time, he is working on developing his deep sky skills.
“Honestly, it’s pretty straight forward,” he said. “The bottleneck is the equipment and learning how to use it. Once you have the gear … If you get the right lens, anybody can do it really. You just have to have patience. The deep sky stuff does have a learning curve on the processing side.”
Twiss still posts photos on the Shawnee National Forest Facebook page, but he also has a page of his own, Grant Twiss Outdoor Photography. And, his work is visible on Instagram @grant.twiss. He also sells photos at Picfair.granttwiss.com.
