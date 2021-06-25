Outdoors | Twiss an accomplished outdoor photographer

HARRISBURG — Grant Twiss took the first step toward being an accomplished outdoor photographer by being a dutiful parent.

“We had a baby in the winter of 2018,” Twiss said. “I bought a camera because I was going to do pictures of the family. While my wife was pregnant my dad came down. We went to Ghost Dance Canyon and Heron Pond. That made me realize there was a lot I was missing down here. I decided to use my camera to showcase the region a little bit.”

There are several steps between family snapshots and the frozen in time flowing water and night sky photographs Twiss specializes in. However, the technical photography fits in with his career as an information technology specialist.

Seeing the work of other photographers, specifically waterfalls and flowing water, opened up creative avenues for Twiss.

“I think that’s just what kind of inspired me to start, seeing other people’s pictures of flowing water,” he said. “I said if I can figure out how to do that, you have to have a little bit of equipment to do that on a sunny day. There are a lot of dynamic lighting issues you have to deal with. I’ve always been somebody who liked a little bit of a challenge. I don’t know why I didn’t get into photography earlier. I’m an IT guy, I like to figure out how things work.