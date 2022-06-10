Outdoors | Uncovering the unseen world of skinks and lizards in Southern Illinois

There is a largely unseen, largely unnoticed world that exists all around us – the world of lizards and skinks.

Unless you work with your hands in the soil or around decaying trees, it’s possible to go years without seeing one of these reptiles. While some may find lizards and skinks scary, they’re actually quite beneficial to mankind.

“They eat insects, arthropods, spiders and ticks,” said Scott Ballard, state herpetologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “They aren’t targeting ticks. It’s something that moves, that catches their eye, they’ll eat it. They’ll eat spiders. It’s anything moving. They’re not targeting them.”

Anyone with wood piles in their yards are most likely to see these critters.

“People that have wood piles and stuff like that in their yards, they’ll get these guys,” Ballard said. “Wood piles are producing insects. These are attracted to the insects. They’re just cool. And seeing all the babies with blue tails at the end of the summer, it’s just very cool.”

Ballard said people will sometimes complain their property is overrun with lizards or skinks. He said people should be thankful if they see plenty of skinks or lizards because they are devouring lots of harmful critters.

There are two kinds of skinks commonly found in Southern Illinois. The broadhead skink and the five-lined skink. The broadhead skink is probably the largest lizard in Southern Illinois, reaching lengths of up to 13 inches. At the other end of the spectrum there are ground skinks which are three-inches long and seldom seen.

While the skink may be scary looking to some people, they are harmless to humans, which may be another reason they are seldom noticed.

“They’re non-aggressive and non-venomous,” Ballard said. “If you pick one up it’s going to bite you, but if you pick up a strange dog or cat, they’ll bite you too. The bite from one is no worse than a pinch. It’s going to be like someone grabbing you with the end of a needle nose. It’s going to hurt, and that’s the point. They want you to drop them.”

Another reason skinks aren’t seen as often as other critters might be, they hibernate through the winter.

“They have to go down below the frost line like any other reptile,” Ballard said. “Here, it’s not very deep, maybe a foot. They probably go into hibernation in early November and come out late March and early April.

“They are living off stored fat. When they come out in early April, they start hammering insects.”

Breeding commences in early summer.

“They’ll law them (eggs) in logs or under leaf litter,” Ballard said. “They have to keep semi-moist. They just kind of guard the eggs. They kind of watch out for them. I’ve turned over logs before and found skinks with a clutch of eggs.”

The five-lined skink lays up to 18 eggs, the broadhead up to 20.

Ballard said the leaf litter serves to keep the eggs warm. The temperature in the leaf litter can be 10 degrees higher than the ambient air temperature.

Birds of prey, mammals and some snakes feed on lizards and skinks. Lizards and skinks are in the same genus, but they are separate species.

