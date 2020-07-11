Outdoors | Unusual July showers bring crowds to local waterfalls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With COVID-19 still complicating travel plans for many Southern Illinoisans, residents of the area are turning to their backyard for stay-at-home adventures.

Mother Nature did her part to help last week, dumping several inches of rainfall on the region – somewhat unusual for the first week of July. The infusion of unseasonable moisture recharged many of the area’s “seasonal” waterfalls.

And, people took notice.

At 3 p.m. on a sticky July 2, the parking lot at Ferne Clyffe’s Big Rocky Hollow Trail was jammed. Some park visitors were playing in the stream that skirts the parking lot, but most were walking to wide, shaded trail through the bluffs that leads to a 100-foot waterfall.

The traffic to and from the waterfall was constant, but the wide, well-maintained trail kept social distancing from being an issue. Several people had gathered near the end of the trail, but again, there were enough wide-open area to allow separate groups to distance.

The waterfall wasn’t gushing as it does following a heavy spring rain, but water was pouring over the top of the bluff. Several individuals waded in the shallow pool below while a few others climbed a few feet up the rocks to allow the cascade to drench them and take and bite out of a hot, sticky summer afternoon.