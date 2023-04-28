EQUALITY — The installation of a couple of used utility poles topped with BrandenBark, an artificial bat habitat, has turned the Saline County Conservation Area and Giant City State Park into outdoor laboratories.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources placed the poles with the assistance of the SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative. The poles are part of a larger study being conducted by IDNR with assistance from the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives.

BrandenBark was created by Copperhead Environmental Consulting from Paint Lick, Kentucky.

“It looks exactly like tree bark,” said Joe Kath, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ endangered species program manager. “You would wrap it around a telephone pole. There is a gap where the bats roost between the pole and the bark. In the summer a lot of bats roost under the exfoliating bark of some tree species. They will also roost in dead and dying trees where the bark is shedding.

In an attempt to increase summer habitat, a Copperhead Consulting employee came up with this artificial tree bark concept. When it first came out, people were skeptical. More and more people are installing it with very interesting results. They are starting to see endangered bat species use it.”

Kath had heard about the product previously, but didn’t know how the IDNR would be able to install the power poles. He found an enthusiastic partner in the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives. The power co-ops provide equipment and labor to erect the used power poles.

The first use of BrandenBark by IDNR was in 2021 at the Embarrass River.

“In the fall of 2021, we installed six poles at the Embarrass River site,” Kath said. “It was fantastic. The rural electric coop let some of our district biologists go to their shop. We wrapped the bark around the poles. We all met at the site, it was a matter of where we wanted to place them. They loved it. It took probably less than two hours and we had six poles up.”

Sheets are suspended around the bottom of the poles to catch guano. The presence of guano tells researchers bats are using the habitat. Scientists collect the guano and do DNA sampling, which allows them to determine what kinds of bats are using the poles.

The University of Illinois did DNA analysis,” Kath said. “Of the six poles we put up, three of them were utilized by various bat species. It was the first summer the poles were available on the landscape, that’s incredible, that never happens. One of the poles was being used by the federally endangered Indiana bat.

“The other really interesting thing is that, all three of the poles there were DNA confirmation for the hoary bat. The hoary bat is a cousin of the red bat. Both red and hoary bats are interior forest dwelling bats pretty common throughout most of the states. Red and hoary bats are unfortunately the No. 1 victims of wind turbines. The reason is, red and hoary bats forage very high, right at the height of the turbine blades. Red and hoary bats have always been considered common, now, there are thoughts their populations are dwindling.”

With the success of the Embarrass River project, Kath looked to expand to other state-owned properties. The Saline County site and Giant City were selected.

“A few things I took into account, the sites obviously need to be near some decent bat habitat,” Kath said. “Preferably I’m looking for sites that have decent forested areas and large grassland areas they can forage over or a water supply nearby.

“They were put up in November and December. The bats won’t start showing up until at least the beginning of May to start to form their maternity colonies.”

IDNR district biologists will monitor the sites during the course of the study.