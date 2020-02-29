Outdoors | Various animal species are expanding their range into Southern Illinois

A migratory pattern has developed across the United States over the course of the past few generations that has nothing to do with border walls or purity tests.

Various animal species, avian and mammal are expanding their range into Southern Illinois. The armadillo is the most obvious, but several bird species including black vultures, anhingas and even black-bellied whistling ducks are being seen with more frequency in the region.

“I kind of think there are different factors going on simultaneously in various degrees,” said T.J. Benson, a senior wildlife ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey. “Climate change is certainly one of those, at the same time landscape change, that’s affecting suitability for some species. To some degree associated with that is food. Sometimes that’s associated with agriculture and sometimes with human provided foods, you think about the popularity of bird feeding.”

While the northward migration isn’t particularly new — Benson pointed out two common species, the northern cardinal, red-bellied woodpecker and Carolina wren, have been moving progressively farther north for years.