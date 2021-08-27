Outdoors | Volunteers sought to help clean Crab Orchard Lake

”Actually, in the early 90s, 91 or 92, a refuge manager by the name of Charlie Holbrook, he was the one that started this. We’ve been trying to do it every year. We used to do it in the spring, we called it ‘Spring Spruce-up Day.’ We’ve moved it to Public Lands Day the last few years.”

However, the clean-up will have a different feel this year because of the lower water levels and the specter of COVID-19. Vincent said he expects a large number of volunteers, but a game plan has yet to be adopted because of the uncertainty posed by the pandemic.

“The plan is to start at 8 a.m.,” he said. “We’re going to try to do a central location at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area (located along Route 13, the old Images Marina). That’s the reason we’re asking people to call for reservations (618-997-3344, Ext. 1). The idea is that if COVID-19 stays the same we’ll meet in groups and try to send people out in waves. It depends on how many people volunteer.”

Much of the litter exposed by the recent drawdown consists of glass bottles, old tires and 55-gallon drums Tires were used as fish attracting structure in the 1970s and 80s. In addition, many tires were affixed to boat docks to serve as bumpers. The 55-gallon drums were sunk as breeding habitat for catfish.