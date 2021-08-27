Outdoors | Volunteers sought to help clean Crab Orchard Lake

CARTERVILLE — While farmers aim to make hay while the sun shines, Neal Vincent wants to see Crab Orchard Lake cleaned up while the lake level has been dropped.
As the result of scheduled repairs on the spillway, Crab Orchard’s water level has been dropped four feet. Vincent, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Visitor Services Manager, is inviting volunteers to help clean up the lake Sept. 18.
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime clean-up opportunity. Volunteers will be supplied with garbage bags and safety gloves.
“We’ve dropped the lake four feet,” Vincent said. “It has exposed probably generations of trash out there. I’ve just walked the last couple of weeks and seen a lot of bottles, glass and plastics that I know has been out there for years. It’s going to be dry enough that you can walk that whole shoreline and there is a lot out there to be picked up.
“The only reason the lake was lowered was because of construction projects that needed to be done on the dam. So, this gives us an opportunity. Who knows the next time the lake will be dropped this low.”
The clean-up is an annual event.
“It’s in honor of public Lands Day,” Vincent said. “Public Lands Day is actually the next Saturday, but, of course, we have another big event going on, National Hunting and Fishing Days. So we always celebrate Public Lands Day the weekend before National Hunting and Fishing Days.
”Actually, in the early 90s, 91 or 92, a refuge manager by the name of Charlie Holbrook, he was the one that started this. We’ve been trying to do it every year. We used to do it in the spring, we called it ‘Spring Spruce-up Day.’ We’ve moved it to Public Lands Day the last few years.”
However, the clean-up will have a different feel this year because of the lower water levels and the specter of COVID-19. Vincent said he expects a large number of volunteers, but a game plan has yet to be adopted because of the uncertainty posed by the pandemic.
“The plan is to start at 8 a.m.,” he said. “We’re going to try to do a central location at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area (located along Route 13, the old Images Marina). That’s the reason we’re asking people to call for reservations (618-997-3344, Ext. 1). The idea is that if COVID-19 stays the same we’ll meet in groups and try to send people out in waves. It depends on how many people volunteer.”
Much of the litter exposed by the recent drawdown consists of glass bottles, old tires and 55-gallon drums Tires were used as fish attracting structure in the 1970s and 80s. In addition, many tires were affixed to boat docks to serve as bumpers. The 55-gallon drums were sunk as breeding habitat for catfish.
As a result, much of the clean-up will focus on marinas and boat ramps.
“The easiest thing is going to be all the boat ramps and other areas that are easy for people to get to,” Vincent said. “When you get to a boat ramp just go in different directions and walk the shoreline, also the old marinas and the locations with all the old spare tires. We’re looking at putting groups there and asking them to help organize those, drag them out, put them in piles and we’ll come by and pick those up in our pick-up trucks.”
He is also hoping to recycle the glass bottles.
“Most of the stuff I see is glass bottles, the old brown beer bottles,” Vincent said. “Most of this is 80s type of stuff, jars and things like that. It would be nice if we could do some recycling on that. There is probably tones of it out there.”
Finally, he sees this clean-up as a teachable moment.
“It’s all about getting the word out there and keeping the environment clean and maybe instill that in some of our younger generations and do this on a regular basis,” Vincent said.