The recently completed waterfowl season was underwhelming at Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites – for a variety of reasons.

One of which was the weather. Generally, this winter has been mild. There was just one cold snap in January, and even that didn’t trigger a major southward move of ducks and geese.

“I would say weather was a factor in it,” said Chris McGinness, the IDNR site superintendent at Mermet Lake Fish and Wildlife Area. “Most of the people I talked to throughout the state were having substandard seasons. We just didn’t see the major migrations.

“At any given time I don’t think we had a couple thousand ducks sitting on the lake. Our normal average sitting on the lake is 4-5,000 ducks. We’ve had them as high as 10-12,000. We didn’t even see a tenth of that this year.”

Conversely, just 40 miles to the east, Horseshoe Lake held large numbers of ducks, but hunters still had little success. For years, hunters have floated a theory that ducks are becoming nocturnal feeders as a way to escape hunting pressure.

Joey Thurston, IDNR site superintendent at Horseshoe Lake and Union County Refuge, stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of that theory, but did offer anecdotal evidence.

“We had ducks,” Thurston said. “In all honesty, just about every count this year Horseshoe or Union had more ducks than anyone in the south region. Here’s what a lot of people don’t realize, they don’t fly like they used to fly. The ducks we had, 12-14,000 all year long, were in the same spot and they stayed there.

“I think they had to (feed) at night. It’s just where they stayed at. Even the clubs around weren’t holding any ducks. When the hunters are going out, the birds are coming back to the lake. We just sit there and watch them pile in there.”

All three locations had plenty of water. Some areas at Horseshoe Lake naturally hold water, but the IDNR uses pumps to flood low-lying areas at Mermet and Union County.

“With our capability of pumping we had water to start the season,” McGinness said. “It wasn’t an issue as far as water or food source. We had a pretty good food source.”

“Ducks are shot at from the time they have egg shell on their wings coming from Canada,” Thurston added. “You have about the same number of birds that migrate every year. Over these last several years there has been so much habitat created, anyone that can hold an inch or two of water, they’ve done that. I think they’ve just spread the birds out and we haven’t had weather to drive them.”

The three IDNR sites primarily held mallards this year. McGinness said Mermet had fewer diving ducks this year than in previous years. However, both McGinness and Thurston reported higher than normal numbers of pintails late in the season.

For the last several years the IDNR has been using a computerized system to assign blinds. The state also publishes daily kills at each site. McGinness said some hunters saw the low harvest numbers and opted not to hunt.

While hunting was poor this season, Mermet had good harvest numbers in recent years.

“I am hoping it was just an off year,” McGinness said. “We are going to concentrate on getting our food source in there. I don’t think it’s a trend, I just think it was an off year.”

“I think from here on out you’re just going to have some better years than other years, but I think it’s just going to be very inconsistent,” Thurston said.