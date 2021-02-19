Outdoors | Waterfowl season ends with mixed success in region

Duck hunters had mixed success at Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites in the Deep South this year … for a variety of reasons.
All three sites – Mermet Lake, Horseshoe Lake and Union County Refuge reported a frequent lack of hunters. And, Horseshoe Lake reported a distinct lack of ducks is shooting areas, at least during hunting hours.
The IDNR changed the waterfowl blind allocation system this year … which produced good and bad results. Hunters registered for permit numbers prior to the season. And, every day was sold out well before the season began.
“I had an FM station I broadcast (blind selection) on every morning,” said Chris McGinness, site superintendent at Mermet Lake. “People liked it. It was very efficient. It went pretty quickly getting them back out to their blinds. All the hunters I talked to were pretty pleased with the way things went.”
On the other hand, due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, there were no standby hunters allowed. That frequently led to empty pits at all three state sites. The state had detailed hunting information on each site online this year.
If hunting had been poor for a couple days, hunters didn’t show. At other times, hunters didn’t show up if they weren’t in position to make early picks for blinds.
“We didn’t ever have huge numbers of hunters,” said Joey Thurston, site superintendent at Horseshoe Lake and Union County Refuge. “After Christmas, 90 percent of our hunters come from a distance away from here. When people call us and ask what is going on, we’re going to be honest with them. Hunters aren’t going to make a 4-5 hour drive.”
Hunters at Horseshoe Lake killed less than 200 ducks this year.
“Horseshoe was the worst we ever had” Thurston said. “We got to where we weren’t having two groups a day.”
Thurston said there were plenty of ducks in the area, they just seemed to avoid the shooting areas during hunting hours.
“There is a lot more habitat around, more places to eat and rest,” he said. “I don’t know if that is part of it. You have places for them to feed at night between the clubs and us, I don’t know if that is it.
“They’d go to food late in the afternoon and first think in the morning they’d go back to the lake and sit there all day.”
The lake is off-limits to hunters.
Results were much better at Union County Refuge.
“We harvested close to 900 ducks,” Thurston said. “For the amount of hunters we had. We only hunt two people in a blind, it comes out to 1.5 birds a person. That’s a pretty good year. It is what it is and we’ll go again next year.”
McGinness reported hunters took 1,754 ducks at Mermet.
“Last year killed just over 1,500, all time high was 3,500, but I’ve seen years where we killed just over 500 too,” he said. “We had a decent population. It started out with divers. We had a lot of ring-necks, it converted over to where the mallards came in. The start of the season, if we didn’t have ring-necks, we probably wouldn’t have killed anything.”
As far as goose hunting, it simply didn’t exist.
“There were a handful,” McGinness said. “I’d say in the whole season, if I had to guess, I’d say no more than 5-6. This was the lowest goose season I’ve seen in many years.”
Thurston said hunters killed a total of five geese between Horseshoe Lake and Union County Refuge.