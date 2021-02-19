Outdoors | Waterfowl season ends with mixed success in region

Hunters at Horseshoe Lake killed less than 200 ducks this year.

“Horseshoe was the worst we ever had” Thurston said. “We got to where we weren’t having two groups a day.”

Thurston said there were plenty of ducks in the area, they just seemed to avoid the shooting areas during hunting hours.

“There is a lot more habitat around, more places to eat and rest,” he said. “I don’t know if that is part of it. You have places for them to feed at night between the clubs and us, I don’t know if that is it.

“They’d go to food late in the afternoon and first think in the morning they’d go back to the lake and sit there all day.”

The lake is off-limits to hunters.

Results were much better at Union County Refuge.

“We harvested close to 900 ducks,” Thurston said. “For the amount of hunters we had. We only hunt two people in a blind, it comes out to 1.5 birds a person. That’s a pretty good year. It is what it is and we’ll go again next year.”

McGinness reported hunters took 1,754 ducks at Mermet.