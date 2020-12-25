Outdoors | Weather played a big role in this year's deer season

Cold, rainy weather in the southern third of the state depressed the harvest in the first half of the 2020 Illinois firearm deer season.
The weather was markedly better in the second half of the season, resulting in a preliminary harvest of 76,579 deer. That falls within the typical parameters of Illinois’ deer harvest and exceeds last year’s total of 75,417.
“If you look, for first season, you look at the totals, we had strong harvest pretty much everywhere north of Mount Vernon,” said Peter Schlichting, deer project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “Some of those are big harvest counties. When you see a dip of those, percentage-wise it’s a big jump. It seems like the weather had something to do with the first season.”
A total of 29,432 deer were taken in the second season, a major increase from 25,176 last year.
The record harvest for Illinois is 113,000. That occurred early in the century when the state was making a concerted effort to lower the deer population.
“In the mid-2000s, that’s when the General Assembly tasked us with lowering the deer numbers,” Schlichting said. “We were actually asked to lower the deer densities. They liberalized the permits to bring the total deer numbers down, so it's a combination of a little more liberal permits and there were a lot of deer to hit. We still have healthy populations, they just aren’t as high as they once were.
“Since 2013, we’ve oscillated between 74,000 and 86,000. We’ve been in that range. So, we’re right on track as far as firearm the last few years.”
The state sold more deer permits this year than it has in the recent past, something that may be related to the COVID-19 pandemic. What the state doesn’t know is how many of the permittees actually hunted.
“That’s something we’re really interested in, especially this year with COVID,” Schlichting said. “We sold more permits this year than the last couple of years, but not by a lot. I don’t know if COVID induced maybe a few more people to buy permits.”
That information will be gleaned from hunter surveys that will be conducted in January upon the completion of the archery season.
“We’re on track to have a really strong archery year and we had about an average firearm year,” Schlichting said. “There is no lack of opportunity for people. I just moved back to Illinois from out west where you’re just happy to get drawn.”
Just three counties in Illinois saw a harvest of more than 2,000 deer, two Southern Illinois counties, Randolph and Jackson, among them. Randolph’s harvest, 2,245 was the highest in the state. Adams County was second at 2,226. Jackson County’s harvest was 2,082.
Other Southern Illinois counties topping 1,000 were: Franklin 1,268, Hamilton 1,065, Jefferson 1,885, Johnson 1,318, Marion 1,472, Perry 1,255, Pope 1,271, Union 1,236, Wayne 1,441 and Williamson 1,638.
Muzzleloader harvest numbers are also up this year. The season, Dec. 11-13, saw a harvest of 3,447 deer, up from last year’s total of 3,076.
