Outdoors | Weather played a big role in this year's deer season

Cold, rainy weather in the southern third of the state depressed the harvest in the first half of the 2020 Illinois firearm deer season.

The weather was markedly better in the second half of the season, resulting in a preliminary harvest of 76,579 deer. That falls within the typical parameters of Illinois’ deer harvest and exceeds last year’s total of 75,417.

“If you look, for first season, you look at the totals, we had strong harvest pretty much everywhere north of Mount Vernon,” said Peter Schlichting, deer project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “Some of those are big harvest counties. When you see a dip of those, percentage-wise it’s a big jump. It seems like the weather had something to do with the first season.”

A total of 29,432 deer were taken in the second season, a major increase from 25,176 last year.

The record harvest for Illinois is 113,000. That occurred early in the century when the state was making a concerted effort to lower the deer population.