Outdoors | Welcome to the world of modern crappie fishing

REND LAKE — The red, green, yellow and blue colors emanating from Rick Eskew’s electronic equipment cast an eerie light as he pulled away from the Ina boat ramp in the near darkness last Saturday morning.
Heading northwest from the ramp, Eskew shut down the outboard after just a couple hundred yards, then took his seat at the bow of the boat, looking like Captain Kirk on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
"That’s a good sign right there,” he said, pointing at a flock of gulls feeding on surface school of shad.
Moments after dropping the trolling motor in the water, Eskew glanced down at one of the electronic screens in front of him.
"There’s a fish right there,” he said.
Deftly reaching behind him, Eskew grabbed a 10-foot crappie pole rigged with a large bobber, grabbed a minnow out of the nearby bait bucket and lobbed the bait about 15 feet in front of him. Seconds later, he was holding a 13-14-inch crappie aloft.
Welcome to the world of modern crappie fishing.
"On my boat right now I have a Hummingbird side scan, a Humminbird down scan and a Hummingbird 360 and I also have a Garmin LiveScope, which all work in conjunction with each other,” Eskew said. “The Humminbird all talks to each other. I can find my GPS coordinates, and then I can come right back to the same spot without any trouble.”
In addition, his trolling motor has a spot lock feature.
"It can hold boat on a spot.” Eskew said. “I can push a button and it just hangs out there. You punch the GPS coordinates into its brain and it keeps it just within a little bit of where you were.”
All these features came in particularly Saturday morning when a steady southernly wind had three-foot waves, with the occasional white cap, rolling across the shallow north end of Rend Lake.
As a guide, Eskew uses the electronics to locate structure, as well as fish, allowing his clients the opportunity to catch more fish in their 4-6 hours on the water. The side-imaging technology is used to locate structure while the LiveScope indicates whether fish are holding on the cover.
"It’s just another tool,” Eskew said. “As a fisherman, we’ve always had tools, stuff to see where the brush piles are at. This is more, pull up to a brush pile and see how many fish are in the brush pile. There were a lot of times in the past where we would be fishing, but now, we’re catching. We don’t go up to a brush pile and fish it for 30-40 minutes and say, ‘Well, I don’t know whether they are here or not biting or what.’
“Here’s the key to all that. You can see them. You can put the bait in their face, but you can’t make them bite it. You can see which way the fish is pointed. You can see the movement. You can see how they react to the bait.”
And, there is a decidedly low-tech piece of equipment on Eskew’s boat that proves to be invaluable. There is a large plastic arrow attached to the trolling motor arm pointing in the direction of the LiveScope view.
“The arrow tells me ‘Hey stupid, over there,” Eskew said laughing.
He said the electronic equipment is user friendly, but it took him a season to get acclimated to all its capabilities.
“It’s just like riding a bike,” Eskew said. “No one taught you how to ride a bike when you were pedaling. They pushed you off and now you’re riding a bike.”
To contact Eskew, call Nemo’s Guide Service at 618-231-4987.
