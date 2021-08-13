Outdoors | Welcome to the world of modern crappie fishing

In addition, his trolling motor has a spot lock feature.

"It can hold boat on a spot.” Eskew said. “I can push a button and it just hangs out there. You punch the GPS coordinates into its brain and it keeps it just within a little bit of where you were.”

All these features came in particularly Saturday morning when a steady southernly wind had three-foot waves, with the occasional white cap, rolling across the shallow north end of Rend Lake.

As a guide, Eskew uses the electronics to locate structure, as well as fish, allowing his clients the opportunity to catch more fish in their 4-6 hours on the water. The side-imaging technology is used to locate structure while the LiveScope indicates whether fish are holding on the cover.

"It’s just another tool,” Eskew said. “As a fisherman, we’ve always had tools, stuff to see where the brush piles are at. This is more, pull up to a brush pile and see how many fish are in the brush pile. There were a lot of times in the past where we would be fishing, but now, we’re catching. We don’t go up to a brush pile and fish it for 30-40 minutes and say, ‘Well, I don’t know whether they are here or not biting or what.’