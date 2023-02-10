Many people think of birding as a spring or summer pursuit.

Granted, summer and spring are the seasons when colorful songbirds inhabit nearly every nook and cranny of Southern Illinois.

However, fall and winter are equally as intriguing for birding enthusiasts. The birds calling Southern Illinois home through the winter months varies considerably. Waterfowl begin showing up in September and October and many species will hang around until March and April.

But, with less foliage on the trees, winter is a great time to see and photograph species that reside here year round, like the bald eagle, the American kestrel, various species of owls and woodpeckers.

In addition, some sparrows and related species come to Southern Illinois to ride out the winter. The winter species are generally less colorful than the spring and summer migrants, but they are intriguing just the same.