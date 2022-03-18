Outdoors | Winter rain rose Crab Orchard Lake's waters up after repairs

And, just like that Crab Orchard Lake is back to normal pool.

The 6,965-acre lake was dropped about five feet last summer to allow for repair work on a spillway that was constructed in 1938. Southern Illinois residents were assured last summer that the lake would be back to normal pool by spring.

A late-winter 2.5-inch rain made that a reality.

“The lake came up approximately five feet with that one rain,” said Neil Vincent, the Visitor Services Direction at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. “It was a lot quicker than most people would have thought, that one big rain would have filled it up.”

Earlier rains had put the project slightly behind schedule, but the 2.5-inch shower earlier this month made the delays irrelevant.

“Basically, the dam has been completed since about the first of the year, but then we were working on two boat ramps,” Vincent said. “We redid the boat ramp at Prairie Creek and we put a houseboat ramp in at Playport. We wanted to keep the water down to put in those boat ramps.

“Officially, all the work is done and has been completed.”

Vincent said past history showed that the lake would be back to normal pool by early spring. He cited a brief drawdown in 1989-90. Fish and Wildlife records from that period expressed concerns about the lake returning to normal pool in a timely fashion.

“There was a comment that one good rain filled it back to normal,” he said. “That’s pretty much what happened here. We were anticipating if we had the work done by the first of March, we were a little bit over because a couple of rains set us back, it went a little bit longer, but March 9 the work is done and the lake is full. We didn’t anticipate the lake being full until April.”

The low lake levels allowed fisheries and waterfowl biologists to study the lake and do some work to restore aquatic plants to the shoreline in some areas. Early indications are the entire project was a success. However, it could take a year or two to determine the effects of the drawdown.

“It was nothing but good things,” Vincent said. “They were able to look at some of these areas where they had concerns. The spawning areas, that kind of answered their questions about seeing some of these gravel beds. He (fisheries biologist Luke Nelson) was able to go out and put out more structures for spawning. It turned out pretty good. It gave us a good idea what can do in the future.

“We were tickled not only with what we planted, but all the natural stuff. They were able to plant several of those water willows. It looks like most of them have already started developing roots.”

Fishing was improving rapidly before the rains re-filled the lake. Vincent said he hasn’t talked to anglers since the lake returned to pool.

“That’s the thing, they’re hoping to see how this spring fishing season, if it’s going to turn on,” he said. “We’re waiting for that first big fishing tournament to see how they will do. These effects should last a couple three years until we see what is going on.”

The work completed during the past winter may result in future drawdowns.

“We haven’t given up the idea of doing a partial draw down of a couple feet every couple years,” Vincent said. “They’re eager to see how everything works, to see if it could be a new management tool.”

