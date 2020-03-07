Outdoors | Wintertime wildlife in Southern Illinois

The months of November through February can be dreary.

After the fall colors flame out early in November the world, even Southern Illinois, reverts to a drab black, white, brown and gray existence. The sunshine that marks spring, summer and fall is replaced by seemingly daily cloud cover.

The bright songbirds of summer travel to their wintering grounds in the tropics. Ducks migrating south for the winter provide some color near lakes and wetlands, but, on the surface, the songbirds that stay behind wear shades of brown and gray.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can't blame them. It's for their own protection.

A sparrow can fly into an oak tree that stubbornly refuses to give up its leaves and disappear instantly. The brown feathers with black and white highlights blend perfectly into the drab winter scene.

However, if you take the time, the woods can come alive with surprising bursts of color, like a fox sparrow catching the late afternoon sun at the edge of a branch. The sun's floodlight accentuates the reds and grays, bringing the sparrow to life.

The same can be said of a cardinal perched in the brush on a cloudy winter's day -- it's like a lighthouse beacon that can be seen for miles.

The beauty remains all around us. In the winter, Mother Nature makes us work for it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0