Outdoors | Wood stork spotted at Mermet Lake

MERMET LAKE — Scouring the flooded timber on the west side of Mermet Lake, the juvenile wood stork initially went unnoticed.
However, the Southern Illinois birding world had been abuzz for nearly a week about the rare visitor. And, a bird that stands nearly four feet tall shouldn’t be that difficult to find.
A brief consultation with another Mermet visitor provided verification that the wood stork was still present. After retracing steps, the bird was located thanks to the reflection of its massive bill under the thick underbrush where it was feeding.
Seeing a wood stork in Southern Illinois isn’t unprecedented, but it’s not an everyday occurrence either.
“It looks like maybe the most recent sighting of one was at Rend Lake in July 2017, before that it was really spotty,” said Jeff Hoover, an ornithologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey. “It is kind of an unusual thing for a wood stork to be in Southern Illinois.
“Back in the 1940s there were about 12 maybe around Neunert. In 1926 there were 50 reported. It seems like it’s typically late July, early August.”
Hoover said the earliest reported sighting was around Cairo in 1877.
“It looks like they are a lot like a lot of other large wading birds, they tend to breed in the southern part of the country,” he said. “They tend to wander this time of the year. They wander. They go to where there is food. We can’t blame a hurricane at this point.
“At some point it will move on. You kind of hope it finds its way back south. Obviously, it’s not going to linger here during the winter. It might follow the Ohio and Mississippi. It will probably move about the region and maybe be found in other places where there is ample food.”
With its large wing span, Hoover said the wood stork wouldn’t expend an excessive amount of energy traveling to Southern Illinois. The birds can move a long way on prevailing winds and thermals.
According to the Audubon bird app, the wood stork is rarely spotted north of Mississippi, Alabama or Georgia. It feeds primarily on small fish, crayfish, snakes, frogs and turtles.
“As climates change, if Illinois becomes like Texas, we’re going to see more and more of these things,” Hoover said. “I’m just fascinated by the white pelicans. We used to rarely see them, but now they are everywhere. They’re probably breeding in places they used to not.”
In the meantime, Chris McGinness, site superintendent at Mermet Lake, was on vacation in Orlando, where you’d expect to see wood storks, when the bird appeared.
“I was down in Florida and looked at my phone and saw the wood stork was here and I said, ‘Holy cow.’ People don’t realize the jewel we have (Mermet Lake). People just have no idea how productive that little place is.”
While it’s always a surprise to see a wood stork in Southern Illinois, unexpected visitors are somewhat commonplace at Mermet. Anhingas and purple gallinules have been spotted there in the past.
“It’s always great to have something like that show up,” McGinness said. “It gives you a sense of pride, you know you are providing good habitat. There is a lot more effort that goes into providing that habitat than people understand. It just doesn’t happen.”
Management at Mermet changed this year with the southern portion of the waterfowl area being allowed to hold water much longer. McGinness said the plan is to improve the moist soil areas at Mermet.
And, the presence of the wood stork bumped visitation.
“We’ve had a lot of photographers out there,” McGinness said. “It reminds me of when we had the purple gallinules.”