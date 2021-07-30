Outdoors | Wood stork spotted at Mermet Lake

MERMET LAKE — Scouring the flooded timber on the west side of Mermet Lake, the juvenile wood stork initially went unnoticed.

However, the Southern Illinois birding world had been abuzz for nearly a week about the rare visitor. And, a bird that stands nearly four feet tall shouldn’t be that difficult to find.

A brief consultation with another Mermet visitor provided verification that the wood stork was still present. After retracing steps, the bird was located thanks to the reflection of its massive bill under the thick underbrush where it was feeding.

Seeing a wood stork in Southern Illinois isn’t unprecedented, but it’s not an everyday occurrence either.

“It looks like maybe the most recent sighting of one was at Rend Lake in July 2017, before that it was really spotty,” said Jeff Hoover, an ornithologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey. “It is kind of an unusual thing for a wood stork to be in Southern Illinois.

“Back in the 1940s there were about 12 maybe around Neunert. In 1926 there were 50 reported. It seems like it’s typically late July, early August.”

Hoover said the earliest reported sighting was around Cairo in 1877.