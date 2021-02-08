Photos: Scenes from a Southern Illinois winter

Spring and summer are a time of color and light. The natural world is dazzling in its array of colors.

Winter presents another world — at least another side of the same world.

Winter is subdued, frequently brooding. The bright reds, yellows and oranges of spring and summer are replaced by blacks, whites, shades of gray and muted colors. That’s not to say winter can’t be beautiful, it’s just a different kind of beauty.

The beauty of winter is never displayed more spectacularly than after a snowfall. The snow Southern Illinois received Jan. 27 was minimal, but it was enough to accentuate Mother Nature’s splendor.

These photos were taken within a day or two of the snow, from Glen O. Jones Lake, to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge to Mermet Lake.

At once they project the subtle beauty and the starkness of winter in Southern Illinois.

