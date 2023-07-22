“I’m kind of obsessed,” Kevin Nociar said, stating the abundantly obvious.

Nociar made the statement while standing in his rural Jefferson County driveway, staring at hundreds of purple martin houses. He believes his avian apartment complex is the largest in the State of Illinois.

Currently, the various types of houses in Nociar’s yard contain about 600 compartments for purple martins, the largest member of the swallow family found in North America.

“The last 10-12 years I’ve really gone kind of overboard,” he said with a hint of resignation in his voice. “I used to have 4-5 houses. I’ve had martins for over 40 years, and my dad had them before I did. The last 10 years, I just keep expanding.”

And, he’s not done.

Those Bradford pear trees his wife planted at the edge of their property several years ago, they will be sacrificed for the sake of a housing expansion.

“I’m going to expand out to the road,” Nociar said matter of factly. “Hopefully, I’ll get to 1,000 compartments. I have a lot more houses to put up.

“My wife planted these two trees several years ago, now they are encroaching on my housing. I told her they have to go.”

So, the obvious question is why? Why purple martins? Why so many?

The answer is simpler than you might think.

“I’ve just always been fascinated by them,” he said. “I’d rather watch these birds than any TV program.”

In fact, he admits that he spends most evenings sitting near his shed until dark, watching the purple martins return to their compartments.

Because the birds are insect eaters, there is no need to feed. And, because there are several ponds nearby, Nociar doesn’t have to worry about a water source. The only work involved in maintaining a purple martin colony is before they arrive in early March and after they leave in mid-August.

Although, with more than 600 compartments, the cleaning process takes weeks.

“I take the houses down every year and clean them all out. It’s quite a job,” he admitted. “Most of the houses are on cranks, winches or telescoping poles. That’s the best way, you have to be able to take care of your houses. They get overrun with sparrows and starlings. You don’t let them get started.”

In late summer, the martins leave Nociar’s home to congregate in huge flocks near the Gulf of Mexico before flying to Brazil for the winter. In February, he begins preparing for the return flight.

“In the spring, I’ll pre-nest with pine needles” Nociar said. “One of my buddies has pine trees with a real soft needle. You pre-nest with that. That gives them a head start. Then, when it’s cold in the spring, it gives them a little insulation.”

This year, the first purple martin arrived March 5.

Purple martins have a life expectancy of about eight years and generally return to the same general location where they will raise one nest of 4-5 youngsters. Purple martins are attracted to open areas near a ready water source.

“Not all the fledglings will come back,” Nociar said. “They say they disperse within 30-60 miles. Most of your adult birds will come back to the same colony.”

But, enough will return that Nociar will spend most of his summer evenings, watching the birds return to their homes at dusk.

Unfortunately, like many other birds, purple martin numbers are dwindling. Nociar said fewer people are willing to do the work it takes to maintain a colony.

“I’ll bet 90% of the landlords are over 50,” he said. “I’ll help anybody that wants advice. They can come out here and look at my birds any time.”