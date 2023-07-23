It’s counterintuitive, but watching a couple thousand purple martins swoop around is relaxing.

In fact, it’s how Jefferson County’s Kevin Nociar spends most of his summer evenings.

Aficionado may not be a strong enough term for Nociar. He has well over 600 purple martin compartments in his yard, with an eventual goal of 1,000. After a day of hunting for insects, the martins return home about dusk each evening.

At first, the constant chattering of the birds is a bit annoying. There is never a quiet second. However, after 10-15 minutes the cacophony of 1,000 voices becomes a soundtrack that seems perfectly attuned to the sight of purple martins circling high above your head.

When you sit back and watch the birds approaching from the distance, you can’t help but wonder about their day. Was their foraging successful? Did they find enough insects to feed their begging children? Did they encounter any close calls with Cooper’s hawks?

Before you know it, you’re lost in the larger questions of purple martin survival.

What instinct brings them back to Nociar’s yard from Brazil every spring? With hundreds of compartments in his yard, how do they pick out their home each year? Do they ever think of looking for another place to live?

There were a couple times I was so deep in thought, attempting to solve the mysteries of the purple martin universe that I became completely oblivious to the constant chirping … until it stopped.

Every 15 minutes or so, Nociar’s yard became eerily quiet – the result of a Cooper’s hawk or red-shouldered hawk circling. Glancing about, you’d see one or two purple martins clinging to the perch outside their home, but most had taken to the air, seeking temporary refuge.

It didn’t take long, 10-15 seconds at the most, before the martins began returning. Perhaps the remaining sentries sounded an “All clear.” I’m not well-versed enough in purple martin etiquette to understand. But, within a minute, the entire colony had re-assembled and were chirping as if nothing happened.

During those moments when the purple martins began returning to their compartments, it became crystal clear just how loud their chirping is. As the first few birds began returning to their nests, you could actually hear their wing beats as they flew near you.

And, there was something quite calming, reassuring actually, about the birds coming back to their homes. It was as if they were telling us, “There is safety in numbers. We know what we’re doing.”

If you sit and watch the birds long enough, you start to understand the rhythm of purple martin life.

You start noticing compartments with hatchlings that haven’t fledged yet. The young birds beg their parents for food every time one of their parents sits on the perch. After feeding the kids, the adult flies off once again, probably with a tired look of resignation, knowing that it is another hour before dark, before they can get some rest.

It is while watching this daily drama unfold that you realize that this colony of birds is made up of individuals. No human, not even Nociar, would notice if one of these birds would fail to return one evening. However, the loss of just one of those birds would disrupt life, perhaps in a devastating way, for the inhabitants of one of the compartments in this community of around 2,000.

We left Nociar’s yard, a few minutes before sunset. A hundred or so birds were still milling about as we drove away.

More than a week later, I still have that purple martin colony on my mind. Who would have thought purple martins could be so thought provoking?