SIU’s new Voyageur camp at Touch of Nature helps teens develop as leaders

• Rock Climbing Adventure Week, June 21-25. Participants will explore some of the region’s most popular rock-climbing spots during safe, supervised climbs on day trips.

• Eleven Points River National Scenic Trip, June 28-July 2. During this final week, the explorers will learn more about backcountry and canoe travel as they discover the natural beauty of the scenic site with towering bluffs and rushing springs, including Class I and II rapids, located in Missouri.

Safe, confidence building

The goal is to provide the teens with enjoyable outdoor experiences, mentored by Touch of Nature staff, that help them build self-confidence, improve decision-making and stewardship skills, and prepare them to become the leaders of tomorrow. Environmental interpretation, service learning, challenging expeditions and leadership challenges will be included.

Enhanced safety and social distancing measures will be in place, including group size limitations, in compliance with state and university pandemic safety guidelines. Tents, camping gear and necessary equipment will be provided.

Plans also call for offering Voyageur Leadership Program events throughout the school year to give teens further opportunities to develop as outdoor leaders and stewards of the future.