Southern Illinois chainsaw artists are carving out their niche

A complete carving can take between a few hours to a week or more, depending on the size and complexity, Bollman said. For her, the carving is a way to connect to her father – as well as her son, Joey Phillips, who is learning the craft from her.

The pair has ten saws at their disposal, all of varying lengths and with chain bars specifically designed for carving. She said her preference is carving cedar and pine, but “on-site, you get what you get.”

Bollman’s work is impressive – so much so that she is often called upon to demonstrate as part of lumberjack shoes and other events, but she said she is still learning.

“Compared to a lot of carvers, we are novices; very novice,” she said.

'Thought I'd give it a shot'

Carterville chainsaw artist Evan Kern calls himself a hobbyist. He said he began carving with a chainsaw about five years ago when his uncle purchased a cabin that needed decoration.

“I’m cheap and I had a chainsaw, so I thought I’d give it a shot,” Kern said.