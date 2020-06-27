The Grand American is being moved to Missouri, pending a logistical miracle

“We’re going to have to rent a lot of things — office space, they don’t have the facilities over there. We have to pay for lodging for staff. We need people that know what to do and how to do that. We’ll have to rent generators.”

And, there is the facility itself.

The Missouri Trapshooters Association facility has about 60 traps — about half the capacity of the WSRC. There were indications prior to the June 15 announcement that the Grand American might not be held in Illinois, so the ATA was able to look at alternative sights.

The Missouri facility was favored because it is the next largest site. However, no concrete plans were made until it was clear the Grand would have to find a temporary new home.

“We haven’t gained anything,” Gipson said. “We didn’t execute the contract until we knew we had to go over there. We came back. We’re huddling and planning to see how we’re going to do things. We’re managing the shoot, we’re not just turning it over to them.”

The move will also create some issues for shooters. Many attendees lease campsites at the WSRC years in advance.