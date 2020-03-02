Various animal species are expanding their range into Southern Illinois

A migratory pattern has developed across the United States over the course of the past few generations that has nothing to do with border walls or purity tests.
Various animal species, avian and mammal, are expanding their range into Southern Illinois. The armadillo is the most obvious, but several bird species including black vultures, anhingas and even black-bellied whistling ducks are being seen with more frequency in the region.
“I kind of think there are different factors going on simultaneously in various degrees,” said T.J. Benson, a senior wildlife ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey. “Climate change is certainly one of those, at the same time landscape change, that’s affecting suitability for some species. To some degree associated with that is food. Sometimes that’s associated with agriculture and sometimes with human provided foods, you think about the popularity of bird feeding.”
While the northward migration isn’t particularly new — Benson pointed out two common species, the northern cardinal, red-bellied woodpecker and Carolina wren, have been moving progressively farther north for years.
“Up here (central Illinois) they’re (Carolina wrens) not terribly common in natural areas, but you can hear them more in towns and cities,” Benson said. “It seems like they are expanding. They are also cavity nesters that adapt really well to nesting in human structures, even more so than a house wren.”
It takes more than warmer temperatures to push creatures out of their natural zones. Benson said most of the animals expanding their range have generalized diets that allow them to adapt to new areas. And, most of the species expanding their range have growing populations.
Although it may not be a factor of range expansion, species that tend to do well in urban settings are seeing population increases within their range. Benson cited the Cooper’s hawk as an example.
“It's kind of a case where natural limits will influence where certain things are,” he said. “If you relax those, it provides opportunity. Climate is something that is certainly pushing different things north.
“The species that are expanding also tend to be the species growing in population. It’s rare to see range expansions without populations expanding too.”
One of the more curious Southern Illinois examples was the presence of several pairs of black-bellied whistling ducks last year. The black-bellied duck is considered a tropical species, but Benson said the ducks have established a breeding population near Memphis.
“Black-bellied are cavity nesters,” he said. “They’ll use nest boxes. There is a breeding population of black-bellied whistling ducks in Memphis, maybe taking advantage of waste grain resources. If they are being successful, it’s only natural they’ll spread out and test the limits of the distribution.
“If they are able to reproduce successfully, it’s a good chance populations could become established. It’s going to vary from species to species, a lot that expand their range will have fairly general diets. That’s one reason agriculture can facilitate expansion or people having food in bird feeders.”
While some species are obviously expanding their range, there are frequently temporary visitors to the region, brought here by unusual occurrences.
With the Mississippi River covering much of Southern Illinois most of last spring, the region as home to an inordinate number of cattle egrets, snowy egrets and little blue herons.
“When you get those floods like that it will distribute food over a wider area,” Benson said. “When the water starts dropping, certain food items get stranded and they become virtual buffets for certain species.”
And, there are events called irruptions that push species south. The causes are unknown, but thought to include a shortage of food in the northern range or an unusually successful breeding season. The irruptions result in sightings like the snowy owl or a large number of red-breasted nuthatches.