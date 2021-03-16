Ovechkin scores goal 718, Capitals snap Islanders win streak

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 718th career goal to pass Phil Esposito for sole possession of sixth on the NHL's career list and became the second active player to record 1,300 points, helping Washington beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Tuesday night.

Washington snapped New York's winning streak at nine and point streak at 12. The Capitals have won six in a row and 10 of their past 11 to move ahead of the Islanders into first place in the East Division.

Ovechkin is a big reason for that. The longtime captain has goals in four consecutive games and five of six and is tied with longtime running mate Nicklas Backstrom, who also scored, for the team lead with 12 this season.

Goal No. 718 was classic Ovechkin: a one-timer on the power play from his favorite spot just inside the left faceoff circle. It came against former Capitals teammate and countryman Semyon Varlamov, his supporting actor in the classic Russian spy "This is SportsCenter" ESPN commercial.

Ovechkin is 13 goals shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth and needs 177 more to break Wayne Gretzky's record.