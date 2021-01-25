Pacers use 4th-quarter scoring flurry to beat Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points and Myles Turner scored 11 of his 21 in the final 8 1/2 minutes Monday night to help the Indiana Pacers pull away for a 129-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Brogdon also had nine assists and seven rebounds, a day after his poorest game of the season. Jeremy Lamb matched his season-high with 22 points as Indiana earned a split in the two-game set against the Raptors. The Pacers won this one despite losing All-Star forward Damontis Sabonis to a bruised left knee in the first half.
Toronto was led by Fred VanVleet's 25 points and six rebounds. Norman Powell scored 24 points.
The Raptors rallied from a 70-60 halftime deficit and tied the score at 86-all in the third quarter. They eventually took a 102-100 lead on Kyle Lowry's go-ahead dunk with 9:46 to go in the fourth.
It didn't last long.
Goga Bitadze tied the score on Indiana's next possession, Turner broke the tie by making 1 of 2 free throws and then fueled a decisive 12-4 run with his late scoring flurry. Brogdon sealed the win with late free throws
MAGIC 117, HORNETS 108: At Orlando, Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points as Orlando Magic Charlotte.
Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and bounced back from squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter a night earlier in a loss to the Hornets.
On Monday, Orlando led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and took an 11-point lead into the fourth before Charlotte made a charge. The Hornets closed within 101-94 and later 115-108, but the Magic were able to hold their division rivals off behind the stellar play of Vucevic. The 7-footer also had 12 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.
PISTONS 119, 76ERS 104: At Detroit, Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Wayne Ellington had another impressive shooting night for Detroit, leading the Pistons to a win over Philadelphia.
Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Pistons (4-13), who still have the NBA's worst record but took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence. The Philadelphia star was out with back tightness.
Detroit acquitted itself well in this two-game mini-series with the 76ers. Philadelphia needed a big game from Embiid to prevail 114-110 on Saturday night.