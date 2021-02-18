Palmieri scores twice, Devils beat Bruins 3-2

It stayed that way until there was just 2:11 left and New Jersey's Ty Smith was sent off for delay of game for flipping the puck over the glass. With Halak off for the 6-on-4 advantage, McAvoy sent a fluttering puck from the blue line into the net to make it 3-2.

Halak remained out for the last 66 seconds and the Bruins peppered Blackwood with shots but couldn't get the tying goal past him.

PENGUINS 4, ISLANDERS 1: At Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby picked up his sixth goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and Pittsburgh held off New York.

Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins, who collected just their third regulation victory of the season to bounce back from a dismal loss to Washington on Tuesday.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders and Brock Nelson scored late to help the Islanders avoid being shut out, but New York's three-game winning streak came to a halt thanks to a second straight strong performance from Jarry.

CAPITALS 3, SABRES 1: At Washington, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Conor Sheary scored, Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves and Washington beat Buffalo for their second consecutive victory.