Palmieri scores twice, Devils beat Bruins 3-2

BOSTON — Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, one of them short-handed, to lead the Devils to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night — New Jersey's second straight victory since returning from a two-week COVID-19 pause.
Pavel Zacha scored for the second consecutive game for the Devils, who had their first seven games in February postponed, with a total of 19 players added to the NHL's COVID-19 list. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots for New Jersey.
Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves. The Bruins had won nine of their previous 10 games before losing on Saturday to the New York Islanders.
Palmieri gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead early in the second period, taking a behind-the-back pass from Jack Hughes at the blue line and skating right down the middle before wristing it past Halak.
Midway through the second, with the Devils short-handed, Jesper Bratt fed Palmieri on a long pass for the breakaway that made it 2-0. Boston was still on the same four-minute power play when DeBrusk intercepted a clearing attempt in the slot and quickly turned it around on Blackwood to cut the deficit to 2-1.
With about five minutes left in the second, Zacha spun around and dished the puck to Andreas Johnsson, who sent it back across to Zacha for the goal.
It stayed that way until there was just 2:11 left and New Jersey's Ty Smith was sent off for delay of game for flipping the puck over the glass. With Halak off for the 6-on-4 advantage, McAvoy sent a fluttering puck from the blue line into the net to make it 3-2.
Halak remained out for the last 66 seconds and the Bruins peppered Blackwood with shots but couldn't get the tying goal past him.
PENGUINS 4, ISLANDERS 1: At Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby picked up his sixth goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and Pittsburgh held off New York.
Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins, who collected just their third regulation victory of the season to bounce back from a dismal loss to Washington on Tuesday.
Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders and Brock Nelson scored late to help the Islanders avoid being shut out, but New York's three-game winning streak came to a halt thanks to a second straight strong performance from Jarry.
CAPITALS 3, SABRES 1: At Washington, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Conor Sheary scored, Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves and Washington beat Buffalo for their second consecutive victory.
Backstrom's goal came on the power play in the first period, Wilson's short-handed in the second and Sheary at even strength in the third. Vanecek wasn't tested much until midway through the second but made a big stop on Kyle Okposo in tight late in the period and was strong overall in his 12th consecutive start.
Washington has rebounded nicely in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak. The Capitals followed their best 60-minute performance of the season Tuesday night at Pittsburgh with another consistent effort against a struggling opponent.
MAPLE LEAFS 7, SENATORS 3: At Toronto, Auston Matthews scored his 15th and 16th goals to pad his NHL lead and had two assists to help the league-leading Toronto thump last-place Ottawa.
Matthews has scored those 16 goals in just 17 games played, and has scored 15 times in his last 13 contests.
Toronto beat Ottawa for the second straight night after blowing a 5-1 lead in a 6-5 overtime loss in the series opener Monday night.
BLUE JACKETS 3, PREDATORS 0: At Columbus, Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves in his first start since coming off injured reserve, Cam Atkinson scored his team-leading seventh goal and Columbus beat Nashville.
Merzlikins, who hadn’t started since Jan. 31 because of an upper-body injury, picked up his sixth career shutout.
Merzlikins allowed two goals on nine shots on Monday night in relief of Joonas Korpisalo. But he was solid the whole way against Nashville, particularly in the the third period when Columbus was outshot 13-4.