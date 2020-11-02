Pandemic planning for tickets, fans, doctors

TOKYO — The postponed Tokyo Olympics are to open in just under nine months, and there are still far more questions than answers.

Organizers in Japan and the International Olympic Committee say they are working on a vast number of contingency plans to hold the Games in the midst of a pandemic.

Everything is up in the air and could face daily revisions. This includes ticket sales and refunds, experiments to allow maximum seating in venues, and the inevitable need for more medical professionals to test and monitor 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes that are hoping to enter Japan.

Add to the equation: thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, sponsors, media and broadcasters who typically attend.

Here are a few answers to pending questions. Many answers will be not fully known until next year, maybe even just months before the Olympics open on July 23, 2021.

Q: How can ticket purchasers even think about seeking refunds when organizers have yet to say if fans will be allowed into venues? And if so, will it be only fans from Japan?