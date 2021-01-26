Patrick, Farabee score in third, Flyers beat Devils 5-3

NEWARK, New Jersey — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and the Philadelphia beat New Jersey 5-3 on Tuesday night for their first road win.

James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead. Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists.

Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who hit a crossbar and a goalpost early in the third period with the score tied at 2. Scott Wedgewood, filling in with Mackenzie Blackwood in the COVID-19 protocol, made 26 saves for New Jersey. Pavel Zacha closed out the scoring with 1:08 to play.

Patrick made it 3-2 at 7:03 of the final period, taking a pass from Giroux and putting a shot into an open net. Wedgewood got tangled with defenseman P.K. Subban and could not get back into position.

Farabee gave the Flyers breathing room a little more than five minutes later, putting a rebound into another open net after a turnover by rookie defenseman Ty Smith.

Van Riemsdyk staked the Flyers to a 2-0 lead, tipping a pair of point shots by Provorov past Wedgewood, the second 59 seconds into the second period.