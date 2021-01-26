Patrick, Farabee score in third, Flyers beat Devils 5-3

NEWARK, New Jersey — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and the Philadelphia beat New Jersey 5-3 on Tuesday night for their first road win.
James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead. Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists.
Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who hit a crossbar and a goalpost early in the third period with the score tied at 2. Scott Wedgewood, filling in with Mackenzie Blackwood in the COVID-19 protocol, made 26 saves for New Jersey. Pavel Zacha closed out the scoring with 1:08 to play.
Patrick made it 3-2 at 7:03 of the final period, taking a pass from Giroux and putting a shot into an open net. Wedgewood got tangled with defenseman P.K. Subban and could not get back into position.
Farabee gave the Flyers breathing room a little more than five minutes later, putting a rebound into another open net after a turnover by rookie defenseman Ty Smith.
Van Riemsdyk staked the Flyers to a 2-0 lead, tipping a pair of point shots by Provorov past Wedgewood, the second 59 seconds into the second period.
Devils coach Lindy Ruff shook up his lines later in the period and it paid off almost immediately. McLeod got his first NHL goal in close at 11:59, and Zajac tied it at 2 at 16:43 by tipping in a shot from Andreas Johnsson.
Johnsson hit a crossbar and Damon Severson hit the goalpost for New Jersey early in the third before Patrick struck.
CAPITALS 3, ISLANDERS 2: At Washington, Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 26.4 seconds left, Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and Washington beat New York despite another injury to a key player.
Schultz's goal allowed the Capitals to narrowly avoid a fifth consecutive overtime game, which has never happened in franchise history.
Washington lost center Lars Eller midway through the third period when he was hit into the glass from behind by Leo Komarov, who was assessed a major penalty for boarding. Capitals winger Tom Wilson was already out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury, and Washington played its third of at least four games without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov because of COVID-19 protocols.
SABRES 3, RANGERS 2: At Buffalo, New York, Buffalo captain Jack Eichel’s first goal of the season gave him some relief and provided a lift for the Sabres.
Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which rallied for a win over New York.
Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller scored first-period goals for the Rangers.
Eichel's power-play goal snapped a 2-all tie and gave Buffalo the lead at 7:31 of the second period. He buried a shot from the slot off a pass from below the goal line by Victor Olofsson. Eichel raised both his arms and his head to the sky before pounding the glass in celebration. The goal was his first since March 9, 2020, Buffalo’s final game of the 2019-2020 season.