Patriots' Hunter Henry day-to-day after injury

Though Henry appears to have avoided a significant injury, it was just part of a busy weekend of transactions for the Patriots at tight end.

In addition to Henry's injury, the Patriots also placed Dalton Keene on injured reserve Saturday and activated Devin Asiasi off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Asiasi said he's still working with the training staff to improve his strength but said the dynamic overall among all the tight ends on the field and in the meeting room has been good. He thinks the experience brought in by Henry and Smith has been helpful to the entire group.

"I think we're all focused on playing our roles, and I think we all have contributions to make to the team," Asiasi said.

Belichick said that missing time at this point typically won't be a detriment to a new player learning the offensive system.

The good news in Henry's case is that the Patriots have yet to play a preseason game and he still has about a month before New England is scheduled to open the regular season at home against Miami on Sept. 12.