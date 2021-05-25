Pederson, Arrieta lead Cubs over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-3 Tuesday night.
Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multihomer game of Pederson's career, and he doubled his season homer total to four.
Arrieta put the Cubs in a 3-0 hole after two innings but settled down to raise his record to 3-0 against Pittsburgh in 2021. He has a 15-6 lifetime record versus the Pirates.
Arrieta (5-4) went five innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Four Cubs relievers combined for four scoreless innings, with Craig Kimbrel working the ninth for his 10th save. The bullpen has allowed only one unearned run over its last 29 2/3 innings.
Kimbrel gave up a leadoff double to Cole Tucker but retired the next three batters.
Chicago won for the seventh time in nine games and is 14-7 in May. Pittsburgh lost again in its first game back home following a 1-5 road trip.
Both of Pederson's longballs came off rookie Cody Ponce (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day to make his first start of season and fourth of his career.
Ponce allowed four runs in five innings while taking the rotation spot of Trevor Cahill, who was placed on the injured list last weekend. The Cubs got nine hits of Ponce, who struck out two and walked one.
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left the game in the sixth inning with a strained left hamstring after going 2 for 3. He was injured when he hit the first base bag awkwardly with his left leg while trying to bunt for a hit.
After Pederson tied the game, the Cubs went ahead in the fifth inning when Javier Baez hit a two-out double and scored on Anthony Rizzo's single.
The Pirates scored twice in the first inning on a passed ball by rookie C.J. Higgins and an RBI single by Jacob Stallings. Ben Gamel singled in Will Craig, who doubled, in the second inning to make it 3-0.
Gamel went 2 for 2 with a walk before leaving for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.
PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 0: At Miami, Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia defeated Miami.
The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm.
Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez (2-0) struck out five and walked three. The right-hander continued a solid May, lowering his ERA this month to 1.17 in four starts and one relief outing.