Pederson, Arrieta lead Cubs over Pirates

Ponce allowed four runs in five innings while taking the rotation spot of Trevor Cahill, who was placed on the injured list last weekend. The Cubs got nine hits of Ponce, who struck out two and walked one.

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left the game in the sixth inning with a strained left hamstring after going 2 for 3. He was injured when he hit the first base bag awkwardly with his left leg while trying to bunt for a hit.

After Pederson tied the game, the Cubs went ahead in the fifth inning when Javier Baez hit a two-out double and scored on Anthony Rizzo's single.

The Pirates scored twice in the first inning on a passed ball by rookie C.J. Higgins and an RBI single by Jacob Stallings. Ben Gamel singled in Will Craig, who doubled, in the second inning to make it 3-0.

Gamel went 2 for 2 with a walk before leaving for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 0: At Miami, Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia defeated Miami.

The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm.

Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez (2-0) struck out five and walked three. The right-hander continued a solid May, lowering his ERA this month to 1.17 in four starts and one relief outing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0