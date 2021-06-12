Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

CHICAGO — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday night.

Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games.

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28.

John Gant (4-4) lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis' rotation struggles, allowing five runs, five walks and a hit with just one strikeout.

The Cubs sent 11 batters to the plate in their five-run second. Happ hit a two-run shot to put the Cubs ahead 2-1 before Gant walked the next three batters — including Hendricks. Pederson popped out before Kris Bryant drew the fifth walk of the inning to score a run.

Jake Woodford replaced Gant and allowed an RBI single to Javier Báez before hitting Anthony Rizzo with a pitch to bring in another run.

Woodford got his first major league hit — a single off Hendricks — in the next inning after DeJong hit a leadoff homer.