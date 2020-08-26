Pence formally accept Republican vice presidential nomination

Not that the proceedings lacked tough talk.

"From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs," contended South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem. "People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can't — good, hard-working Americans —are left to fend for themselves."

Pence opened his remarks with a word of warning to those in the path of Hurricane Laura, which was forecast to make landfall overnight on the Gulf Coast at the Louisiana-Texas border. Despite the expected devastation, campaign officials insisted Trump would still deliver his acceptance address Thursday evening as planned.

"This is a serious storm," Pence said. "And we urge all those in the affected areas to heed state and local authorities. Stay safe, and know that we'll be with you every step of the way to support, rescue, respond, and recover in the days and weeks ahead."

Pence spoke from Baltimore's Fort McHenry, where an 1814 battle inspired the National Anthem — which has been at the center of a cultural debate, fueled by Trump, over athletes who kneel rather than stand in protest of racial injustice.